Photo: Target, Disney

Target reached an agreement to introduce in-store Disney shops. The partnership also includes a Disney-themed online microsite and a Target store opening inside Walt Disney World.

Under the plan, 25 Disney stores will open within select Target stores on Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020. The offerings include a variety of merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, including collectibles. Target is timing the October opening for when Disney’s Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lines hit store shelves.

The in-store shops will feature “music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a seating area where families can relax and watch Disney movie clips and Park events.”

Target will launch a Disney page on Oct. 4 at Target.com/Disneystore and will likewise position the Disney merch adjacent to Target’s kids apparel and toys on its website. Online offerings will include an expanded assortment and feature user-generated content.

At Walt Disney World, Target will open its small format store at Flamingo Crossings Town Center in 2021, located at the resort’s western entrance. The statement noted that Target and Disney share a strong guest overlap with a focus on families. The opening is expected to “provide ease, convenience and value to guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort.”

“We believe the combination of Disney’s unmatched entertainment and storytelling with our omni-channel retail platform will create inspiring and unique experiences for our guests,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, Target, in a statement.

“We know the way consumers shop for those products is changing — so we’re making the magic easier to access than ever before through this collaboration that will bring Disney store magic to Target stores,” added Bob Chapek, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

While in-store boutiques are common at department store chains, the Disney shop in a mass chain is more rare. Macy’s has partnered with Finish Line, Sunglass Hut, Lids, Apple and FAO Schwarz on in-store shops.