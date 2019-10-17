Will debt-free college make Chipotle the place to work in the restaurant biz?
Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced that it is adding a new perk to its employee education benefits package — debt-free college degrees.
The restaurant chain, which has provided over $20 million in tuition assistance to employees over the past two years as part of its Chipotle Cultivate Education benefits program, will now cover 100 percent of tuition costs for 75 different business and technology degrees through a partnership with Guild Education, an educational benefits firm.
The goal of the program is to give employees opportunities to acquire the skills necessary to succeed in the current job market. Chipotle employees will be eligible for the program after 120 days on the jobs. They will be able to earn degrees from participating non-profit universities, including The University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Southern New Hampshire University and Wilmington University.
Marissa Andrada, chief people officer at the chain, said Chipotle “recognizes that financial barriers can be one of the biggest obstacles that impede our employees from achieving their fullest potential.” The goal of the new program is “to help our employees excel in all areas in their lives, both in and out of Chipotle.”
The chain’s current Cultivate Education program allows eligible employees to be reimbursed up to $5,250 a year at a school of their choosing.
Chipotle says it has found that employees in the program are more likely to stay with the company and be promoted. Management reports that it promoted more than 13,000 employees last year and hopes to build on that number with investments such as the new debt-free college perk. Chipotle, which operates more than 2,500 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany and the UK, employs more than 80,000 workers across its business.
Chipotle’s program is part of a broader trend among retail and restaurant industry employers to use education perks as a worker recruitment and retention tool. Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Sheetz and Walmart are among those that have announced new educational initiatives in recent years.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important are educational benefits in helping retailers and restaurants to recruit and retain their best employees? In what specific ways might Chipotle’s educational initiatives improve the chain’s overall performance?
4 Comments on "Will debt-free college make Chipotle the place to work in the restaurant biz?"
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
That is a great way to keep these new employees engaged, and after graduation they can move up the ladder to management. It is a good move.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It looks like Chipotle started at $5,250 a year and is now upping the deal to full tuition. That tells me that this program is working, which is wonderful for the students and for Chipotle. No company ever stands so tall as those that bend over to help others. Nice going Chipotle!
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Chipotle stands out as a beacon of what a company could do to groom the next generation of its leadership team. It’s such a rarity to see companies the size of Chipotle incentivize their young employees, and help to relieve the significant burden of what college tuition is these days. Most young professionals are entering the workforce with an overwhelming amount of college loan debts that they will have to pay off for years, if not decades.
Kudos go out to the Chipotle organization, as this will only lead to a motivated growing workforce and employee retention. I only wish these sorts of programs were available for us Gen X folks back in the ’90s when we worked part-time during college.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Providing meaningful benefits — and nothing is as meaningful as an education — is critical not just in attracting workers, but attracting the kinds of employees that sustain and grow businesses. Individuals coming to Chipotle because of the free college offer are looking for more out of life than a paycheck and that translates into a desire to make sure they keep their jobs and stay personally motivated. By linking the employees’ futures to their own Chipotle has taken a giant step forward that ought to pay dividends for years to come.