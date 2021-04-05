Will CVS make a breakthrough as it expands in-store mental health services?
CVS is expanding a pilot program offering mental health counseling and therapy services inside stores. The program is designed to help make such services more accessible and affordable to the public, with an expected side benefit of reducing overall healthcare costs.
The chain launched the pilot in January in 17 stores across three states and is expanding it to 34 by July.
“Stressed? Feeling a little down? We want to help,” CVS writes on the program’s online landing page.
The program guides customers to meet with licensed therapists and social workers who can provide behavioral assessments, referrals and on-the-spot counseling, according to a news release. Customers can book in-person sessions in private consultation rooms or telehealth consultations.
The sessions are integrated with the pharmacy. Eve Townsend, a licensed social worker and therapist working at a CVS in Jenkintown, PA, told NPR, “To be able to say I can refer you within this clinic with a nurse practitioner or you can get your medication in the same place where you’re getting your mental health services — it’s like a one-stop-shop.”
Therapists are in high demand due to the pandemic. According to the Aetna Mental Health Pulse Survey 2021, 65 percent of Americans ages 18 to 34 have had concerns about their own mental health or that of household members, family or friends since the outbreak.
The long-term hurdle to accessibility, however, has been affordability. In most areas of the country, sessions cost $100 to $200 a person, according to therapist directory GoodTherapy.org. CVS charges $59 for a telehealth session. CVS, which has owned Aetna since 2018, is covering the cost for Aetna-insured patients and negotiating for similar terms with other insurers.
More broadly, studies have shown addressing depression, anxiety and stress can ward off more serious health issues.
“You’re not going to be able to reduce emergency visits if you can’t address some of the other problems that they have around mental health,” Jeff Cook, VP HealthHUB Strategy and Products, CVS Health, told NPR.
Among other retailers, Walmart operates about 20 Walmart Health in-store clinics that charge $45 for 45-minute counseling sessions.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does it make business sense for pharmacies to offer mental health services and therapy alongside current services in those stores? What do you think will be the keys to success or failure in these endeavors?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Kudos to CVS for offering these services, which are important and provide real value to consumers. Given the reach of CVS and Walgreens, if rolled out these services would have tremendous reach across all parts of the country and would make mental health services more accessible and, hopefully, reduce the unfair stigma sometimes associated with them. That said, physical environment plays a big role in well being and I do think CVS should look to improve the rather grim nature of its stores. There’s a store near us which has a new HealthHUB. The design is nice but it is often full of random boxes and junk and the rest of the store looks so down-at-heel. This does not suggest wellness!
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
My initial thought was no, it won’t be effective. However in the game of pulling foot traffic from others like Walgreens and Walmart it’s a differential that could be effective. I feel like the CVS in-store environment could be improved (lighting, etc.) and that could be a big priority as well.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The goal of today’s retailer is to be a part of their customer’s daily routine. Another great strategy is to be “sticky” in the sense that it’s hard to leave and do business elsewhere. The service CVS is offering does exactly that. And it is right in their lane; it’s all about health. The extension to offering services for mental health, eye exams, and other medical related services could make CVS a one-stop shop for routine medical and health needs. The drawback is space. How much retail space will this take away? Will the revenue offset the loss in retail sales due to reducing the retail footprint? Will the repeat and loyal business earned from having such a service help drive higher revenue? Those are important questions (and answers) to consider.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I can’t resist: Are they crazy?! There is, unfortunately, still a stigma to seeking mental health care. Should they encourage it? Sure. Should it be even vaguely obvious to everyone in the store that your are seeking help? Not today. Society is not nearly enlightened enough. Big-time fail.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
At first glance, it sounds like a crazy idea but when you think of how many people are suffering from mental issues during the pandemic, it is a smart idea and one that CVS and others should be proud to offer.
There are so many people that simply do not have the resources to have regular sessions with a therapist and CVS is making the access to therapists easier than ever. They will need to work on lowering the costs as even at the level they are now offering, they may be out of reach for many. Those that are from lower income households are the ones that will not seek treatment, even though they may need it the most.
It sounds so odd to see a therapist at a CVS store but, as long as they have a private room, it could be the answer to many who desperately need help.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
Pharmacies are in the heart of almost every community. If not CVS then who could possibly be better positioned to offer a full spectrum of health care services to local residents who would otherwise not know where to begin to look for help? Last year saw an unprecedented impact on mental health for almost everyone to some degree. For those who need a little guidance to deal with the stress of a year of pandemic and political warfare, this makes perfect sense as a trusted and familiar starting point. For the past 18 years, Gallup’s trust survey has placed pharmacists in the top five most trusted professionals, making retailers like CVS a natural fit for expanded health advice, referrals, services and products for local residents.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
I am glad that CVS is expanding into this area. Seeing the services in a mainstream location like CVS may help reduce the levels of taboo, and convey the feeling that it is ok to seek help. From a layperson’s view, I think the challenge is the lack of enough qualified practitioners in this specialization.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
I think this is part of the future of retail. Not just products but services and lifestyle. Sleep apnea, diabetes, nutrition, and weight counseling are other massive opportunity areas for pharmacies.
Managing Partner, Smart Data Solutions, ThreeBridge
It is clear that this country is facing a mental health crisis coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accessibility is one of the big issues, as well as cost. CVS seems to be addressing both of those issues within their clinics. The one drawback is that the pharmacy is not exactly a place where you would expect to receive thoughtful counseling. However quick assessments and the ability to access a nurse practitioner on-site to receive medication could be a breakthrough for a range of patients. I think this is an excellent move and I wish them the best of success.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
A HUGE shout-out to CVS for piloting this. Some areas (like mine) make mental health services available only through the police. Let’s hope that this move ushers in a different attitude of compassion and understanding for the many people who have mental health challenges.