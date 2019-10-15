Will customers give Walmart the keys to their homes?
Walmart has announced that it is launching its InHome Delivery program in the Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Vero Beach markets. The service gives Walmart delivery people access to customers’ garages or homes where they will put refrigerated and frozen products away in refrigerators.
Customers participating in the program are required to purchase a smart door or garage lock kit for $49.95. Membership to the program is being billed at an introductory price of $19.95 a month for an unlimited number of deliveries. The new service is seen by many as Walmart’s answer to Amazon.com’s Key Service.
Delivery associates will use smart entry technology to enter the homes of customers. Their actions are tracked through wearable cameras. While Walmart typically uses third-party couriers to deliver groceries, only employees who have been with the company for a minimum of a year are eligible to participate in training to work in the InHome program.
“With InHome Delivery, we’re putting more well-deserved time in the hands of our customers,” wrote Bart Stein, SVP, membership and InHome, in a blog post on Walmart’s corporate site. “Take Laura, a mom of three in Kansas City with a full-time job as a graphic designer. Laura loves baking banana bread with her kids but doesn’t have enough time to shop for the ingredients after work and get it out of the oven before bedtime. Now, with InHome Delivery, Laura can order all the ingredients she needs and have them delivered directly into her fridge while she’s at work — no more late-night trips to the store or taking time out of Sunday afternoons with her family.”
Walmart, Mr. Stein told CNBC, intends to use learnings from the test markets “to grow and scale” the program on a national level.
InHome Delivery is the latest signal that Walmart intends to be aggressive in pushing what it sees as its grocery advantage. Last month, the chain announced the expansion of its Delivery Unlimited grocery subscription program to 1,400 stores across the U.S. Customers have the option of paying a yearly fee of $98 or $12.95 a month to entitle them to delivery of an unlimited number of grocery orders. Walmart expanded the program after conducting tests in Houston, Miami, Salt Lake City and Tampa earlier this year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you expect Walmart to learn in the three initial markets for InHome Delivery? Do you see large numbers of Americans participating in the program as Walmart rolls it out on a national basis?
8 Comments on "Will customers give Walmart the keys to their homes?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
In-home delivery seems to be the next logistical step in grocery convenience, and all eyes will be on Walmart’s test. There’s no doubt that this service will resonate with some consumers. However, the real test will be 1.) how consumers in general take to the service and 2.) can it be delivered seamlessly and scaled profitably (or at least not too unprofitably). Ultimately, I think that the concerns about privacy and the creepiness of allowing strangers to enter your home will stunt adoption.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Personally, I would not like someone to access my home in this way. Others will take the opposing view. The success of this scheme will depend on the balance between the two groups. The cost to Walmart will also be a factor in how far and fast this is rolled out. My analytical view is that this kind of service will grow, but will remain fairly niche over the medium-term.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
Many folks don’t even like talking to their neighbors anymore. I see this as a very small niche scenario, as I don’t want anyone in my home for this service, and my small sampling of folks who I talk with would not choose this option either. BOPIS is a yes for them. We’ll see how this new service gains traction.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Potential concerns about in-home delivery are almost too numerous to mention — liability, training, pets, etc. This idea sounds appealing but will likely be a rare money-loser for Walmart.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Walmart will learn whether there is an interest in grocery delivery of items that need to be refrigerated or frozen, whether consumers will support the charges associated with the program, and whether Walmart can make a profit on this idea. Over time, with item delivery becoming part of consumers’ expectations, more Americans will sign up for this service.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
If consumers are willing to actually pay the real cost of refrigerated and frozen foods then yeah, I’m in. Until that happens I’ll let others lose money on it, and so be it.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
No, I don’t see it. I didn’t see it for Amazon, and I don’t see it as a big winner for Walmart.
They’re going to get skewed results from Vero Beach, which has a lot of snowbird retirees who might appreciate having the whole process done for them. But maybe that’s the story behind the story.
In my story, Laura broke her hip and is happy to have someone take care of bringing her groceries into the house.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Would I allow a Walmart employee access to my home when I am not there? Nope.
Retailers are wracking their brains to come up with the next big thing; the coolest customer convenience. I get it. Some people will be just fine with strangers walking around their homes, but I can’t imagine that this service will be big.
P.S. The TV is on as I write this. There are two cases in the news right now about people being shot in their own homes by police who thought they were intruders; one because a neighbor called to report an open garage door. Who would want an in-home delivery job?