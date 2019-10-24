Will customers get the ‘social proof’ they need from Fomo Storefront?
Being able to see what other customers (sometimes even customers “like us”) have recently purchased has become a familiar part of the e-commerce shopping experience. Now one vendor is using in-store touchscreens to bring this functionality to brick-and-mortar retail.
Fomo Storefront is an interactive display that allows physical stores to provide what the company calls “social proof” to in-store shoppers to help drive purchases. Locations equipped with Fomo Storefront feature screens — tablets, smart TVs or computer monitors — which display a running list of what other shoppers are buying from the brand at that particular moment. The solution can be integrated with either an online store, so that data about what is being purchased on the web can be streamed to the screens, or with a point-of-sale solution so that people see what people physically shopping around them are buying.
Whether displaying this type of recommendation leads to conversions in brick-and-mortar stores adds a new, physical twist to longstanding questions about how online customers respond to recommendations and what separates an effective one from one that gets ignored.
Delivering relevant recommendations that actually result in a conversion, rather than annoying an online shopper, has been difficult for retailers. Despite the frequency with which we see recommended products online, a study by SAP last year found that three-fourths of shoppers polled globally failed to see recommendations for products that actually interested them.
While there may be a way to go on personalized recommendations, the fear of missing out (from which Fomo’s solution gets its name) does appear to push sales, at least under some circumstances. For instance, limited-time deals were part of the appeal of the once popular daily deals site, Woot.com, which was acquired by Amazon.com in 2010.
It is also not uncommon to see “hot sellers” or items anticipated to sell out soon listed in online flash sales, meant to inspire customers to purchase what their fellow shoppers have before the sale ends.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will an in-store solution like Fomo Storefront play into shoppers’ desire for “social proof” on what to purchase? Will it drive conversions on items that wouldn’t otherwise have been purchased? In what circumstances might utilizing such a solution deliver the most meaningful ROI?
3 Comments on "Will customers get the ‘social proof’ they need from Fomo Storefront?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
I don’t think this will do any harm and it may help drive some purchases – especially of more unusual items that shoppers may not otherwise have looked at or considered. However, I also believe that this will remain on the periphery. The purpose of a store is to act as a showcase in and of itself, using merchandising and visual prompts to help customers discover what is on offer. Standing looking at a digital device is not particularly exciting, and it’s something that can be done at home.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
President, Protonik
Some digital things should remain in the online shopping outlets. Like this one.
Online shopping carts are never as full as physical shopping carts. No one should bring to their store a weak online approach thinking it will make in-store sales stronger.
Instead, stick with the basics which are the really hard parts of retail. Curate good merchandise, display it well and effectively, and keep your store filled with good help. That’s the way to success and strong sales and profits.