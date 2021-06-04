Will consumers immerse themselves in Dick’s new experiential concept stores?
Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced the grand opening of its House of Sport experiential concept store.
The new store, officially opening on April 9 in Victor, NY, will provide a variety of experiences for various sports both inside and outside the store. The retailer is promising that customers will be delighted by the store’s “elevated customer service” delivered by specially trained associates and “enhanced technology” to make every visit an experience worth repeating.
Shoppers will be able to take part in a variety of experiential activities, including a rock climbing wall, a batting cage, golf hitting bays using virtual simulators, and a health and wellness area focused on helping Dick’s customers with recovery and wellness.
The store’s “House of Cleats” space will feature seasonally rotated products, and there is a service area that handles tasks such as breaking in gloves, putting strings on lacrosse sticks and building and repairing bicycles. The merchandise selection will feature top notch athletic and outdoor apparel and footwear. As its name suggests, House of Sports will carry the top of the line equipment for a variety of sporting and fitness activities as well as team gear.
Outside the store, customers will find a 17,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track.
The retailer has a second House of Sports store in development that is slated to open in Knoxville, TN, later this year.
Dick’s sees an opportunity to drive future sales with more dynamic experiences beyond the House of Sports concept.
The company has already opened two Dick’s Soccer shops this month that incorporate an “elevated cleat shop, licensed jersey cubes and soccer trial cages.” Store associates are trained to help customers find properly fitting cleats and the equipment they need to look and be their best at the sport.
Dick’s announced plans last year to open its Public Lands concept store at some point in 2021. The store will feature strong environmental messaging and carry premium-level outdoor brands sold in the retailer’s flagship locations.
The retailer entered 2021 looking to build on its momentum coming off a record-setting 2020. Dick’s posted a 9.9 percent increase in sales last year over 2019. Earnings were up 66 percent year-over-year.
- DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of New Concept Store ‘DICK’S House of Sport’ And Expands Offerings in Select Golf Galaxy Locations Nationwide – Dick’s Sporting Goods/PRNewswire
- Dick’s Sporting Goods to test new ‘Public Lands’ outdoor concept – RetailWire
- Will Dick’s repeat its big win in 2020 this year? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Dick’s on the right track with its experiential store concepts? Do you think opening these locations will affect Dick’s full-line locations in any ways?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Will consumers immerse themselves in Dick’s new experiential concept stores?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Sure, experimental stores like this are exciting, and I commend Dick’s management for putting in the effort, but what’s the end game? While stores like these may be exciting to visit for shoppers, at the end of the day, they also need to be profitable. Having a handful of stores that have these immersive experiences and “elevated customer service” won’t make much impact across Dick’s 800+ store operation. Here’s an idea: offer “elevated customer service” in all Dick’s stores – that will have a material impact on results.
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
I agree with you Mark. Dick’s will see a huge surge of shoppers in these stores right now because everyone is desperate for something new, but in the long run Dick’s might be better served by just upping their customer service game across all stores and improving their check-out experience.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Dick’s is right to experiment with new concepts, especially ones that add value and are more experiential. While the company has done incredibly well over the past few years, there is still an opportunity to deepen spend in certain categories and sporting areas. If you take climbing as an example, this is an area where REI and more specialist retailers excel, but Dick’s falls a little short. More focused stores should help Dick’s test how it can chase this spend.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s hard for me to envision a better example of experiential retailing than what Dick’s is about to offer. My own definition is Explore + Experiment = Experience, and Dick’s is about to offer an abundant menu of precisely that. They are opening stores that will offer a rich learning environment across a wide breadth of activities that will serve the family, not just the individual. Sounds like a pretty good reason to get up off the couch — not just to shop, but then to play.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Kudos to Dick’s on this strategy. Experiential retail is the hot topic. Sporting goods stores with climbing walls, virtual golf ranges, or pools to try kayaks and canoes tend to be busy places. They reinforce the brand message about outdoor activities and they are able give customers another reason to visit a store to build a relationship with the retailer.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Experiential stores are the flavor of the month and, as a one off or five off, or whatever, it’s fine — if you like stores that are tourist attractions and testing labs, but I think the Achilles’ Heel in experiential marketing is that a “great experience” is defined by the seller rather than the buyer. Is this what Dick’s shoppers really value? Is this the kind of experience that interests Dick’s target customer? Or is this the product of a bunch of Dick’s employees and consultants’ Google searches? If the answer to the question is that this is based on a broad-based, qualitative and quantitative study of actual consumer need, I salute it. If not, I’d be careful how many I opened.The second question is an interesting one. If the brand is about transactions and a few stores are about experience, one or the other is probably a sub-optimal approach. Better to give consumers whatever it is THEY really want.