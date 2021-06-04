Photo: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced the grand opening of its House of Sport experiential concept store.

The new store, officially opening on April 9 in Victor, NY, will provide a variety of experiences for various sports both inside and outside the store. The retailer is promising that customers will be delighted by the store’s “elevated customer service” delivered by specially trained associates and “enhanced technology” to make every visit an experience worth repeating.

Shoppers will be able to take part in a variety of experiential activities, including a rock climbing wall, a batting cage, golf hitting bays using virtual simulators, and a health and wellness area focused on helping Dick’s customers with recovery and wellness.

The store’s “House of Cleats” space will feature seasonally rotated products, and there is a service area that handles tasks such as breaking in gloves, putting strings on lacrosse sticks and building and repairing bicycles. The merchandise selection will feature top notch athletic and outdoor apparel and footwear. As its name suggests, House of Sports will carry the top of the line equipment for a variety of sporting and fitness activities as well as team gear.

Outside the store, customers will find a 17,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track.

The retailer has a second House of Sports store in development that is slated to open in Knoxville, TN, later this year.

Dick’s sees an opportunity to drive future sales with more dynamic experiences beyond the House of Sports concept.

The company has already opened two Dick’s Soccer shops this month that incorporate an “elevated cleat shop, licensed jersey cubes and soccer trial cages.” Store associates are trained to help customers find properly fitting cleats and the equipment they need to look and be their best at the sport.

Dick’s announced plans last year to open its Public Lands concept store at some point in 2021. The store will feature strong environmental messaging and carry premium-level outdoor brands sold in the retailer’s flagship locations.

The retailer entered 2021 looking to build on its momentum coming off a record-setting 2020. Dick’s posted a 9.9 percent increase in sales last year over 2019. Earnings were up 66 percent year-over-year.