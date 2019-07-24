Will cloud-based services elevate Starbucks beyond coffee retailing?
In 2017, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, spoke to attendees at that year’s NRF Big Show in New York. The genius of Amazon.com, Mr. Branson asserted, was that the company’s vision of itself was much more than simply being a retailer.
Virgin, which defined itself more broadly than the record stores that once helped make the company a significant force in that specialty retail niche, had extended its brand to more than 400 ventures, ranging from hospitality to space travel.
“People who own retail stores should not think of only being retailers,” Mr. Branson said. “They need to be entrepreneurial and spin off businesses off the back of the retailer to make them money to help the retail stores survive.”
Starbucks is another brand that has expanded its definition of self. The company has moved into consumer packaged goods, distributing coffee and adjacent beverage categories to retail stores and online.
Now, the coffee giant is looking to use its experience and technical learning to become a service provider for other foodservice businesses with the planned launch of a cloud-based platform providing end-to-end solutions focused on improving the customer experience in restaurants.
Starbucks has signed a licensing agreement with Brightloom, formerly eatsa, to develop a suite of solutions from the coffee giant’s digital flywheel. The companies will partner in the development of cloud-based solutions for restaurant operators designed to better connect customers via mobile ordering, third-party deliver solutions and more.
“We have experienced first-hand the power that comes through digital customer connections that are relevant to the customer,” said Kevin Johnson, Starbucks CEO, in a statement. “The results we’ve seen in customer loyalty and frequency within our digital ecosystem speak for themselves, and we’re excited to apply these innovations toward an industry solution that elevates the customer experience across the restaurant industry.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will a cloud-based platform elevate Starbucks beyond being just a coffee company? Will other foodservice retailers be receptive to a digital suite of solutions that has Starbucks behind it?
4 Comments
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
It’s a natural extension for Starbucks to move out of the traditional brick-and-mortar locations. They have a great product line (beyond the on-location consumables), and giving access to their customers via an app or website is a great opportunity. The risk is small and the payoff could be big.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Apparently the high end coffee market is tapped out. I’m not sure this is the direction I would have gone in, but going in a different direction is smart. Walmart’s doing it, but in adjacent markets in its core business.
If I were Starbucks, would I pick another segment in food service? Probably. I suppose their theory is they’ve already invested the capital in their software, so why not leverage that expense. I don’t see it catching on.
If I were another food service retailer, would I be receptive to a Starbucks solution? Probably not.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Starbucks is already more than a coffee company. The brand is a lifestyle statement. Millennials didn’t flock to Starbucks to drink coffee, they went there to be cool. The cup itself is a badge and a social statement. It says “this is who I am” and differentiates Millennials (and all who want to be viewed as progressive and cool) from Luddite geezers like me who still prefer Dunkin’ coffee and don’t mind being seen with the cup.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
This is very similar to the question of a retailer debating whether to use AWS to support their business or not. A tricky one – however if Starbucks is able to offer a white label set of services to enable food service companies expand faster, easier, and cheaper than other methods then this could become a very good proposition. With the AWS question we have seen examples where retailers have experimented with AWS as a way to test things before moving to another provider, so we might see something similar …