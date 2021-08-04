Will climate action become less of a priority for retail post-pandemic?
Deloitte’s latest “Climate Check“ report shows that over 80 percent of executives are concerned about climate change. The pandemic and economic downturn, however, have stalled ambitious actions, according to the respondents.
Asked about the biggest environmental sustainability/climate change issues already impacting or threatening to impact their organization, the top five answers were:
- Operating impact of climate-related disasters (e.g., facilities damage, workforce disruption), cited by 27 percent;
- Scarcity/cost of resources (e.g., food, water, energy), 26 percent;
- Regulatory/political uncertainty, 26 percent;
- Increased insurance costs/lack of insurance availability, 24 percent;
- Reputational damage, 17 percent.
Almost two-thirds of the 750 executives participating in the survey cited a need to cut back on their sustainability efforts in response to the pandemic and economic downturn.
“The pandemic has slowed some of the momentum toward combating the climate crisis that has been building over the last couple of years,” said Michele Parmelee, Deloitte’s chief people & purpose officer. “On the other hand, there has emerged a newfound sense of determination that if we act now, we can alter the course of climate change and avoid worst-case scenarios down the line.”
For retail, surveys show sustainability has become a purchasing driver.
The sixth “EY Future Consumer Index,” a survey of 14,500 consumers globally fielded in January and February, found 49 percent will prioritize the environment and climate change in how they live and the products they buy. For 26 percent, sustainability will be their most important purchase criteria three years from now.
Frequent/or extreme weather patterns stemming from climate change will also drive extensive supply chain disruptions, finds a McKinsey case study, released last August. The impact could include physical damage to facilities, inventories and other assets; interrupted production and shipments; higher costs and prices to restore operations; and ultimately reduced revenues. McKinsey wrote, “Supply chains and the infrastructure that supports them are designed for a stable climate.”
Andrea Ranger, shareholder advocate with Green Century Capital Management, told S&P Global that President Joe Biden’s environmental agenda may soon force retailers to offer more detail on long-term climate goals. More evidence is expected to be sought in areas such as decarbonizing supply chains and transitioning away from fossil fuels.
- 2021 Climate Check: Business’ views on environmental sustainability – Deloitte
- Is business too busy saving itself to save the environment? – RetailWire
- Survey: Americans Embrace Sustainability Despite COVID-19 Upheaval – Genomatica
- Can retailers drive climate change action? – RetailWire
- The Hidden Price of Climate Change for the Retail Industry – Loss Prevention Media
- Could climate become the weak link in your supply chain? – McKinsey
- New Survey of Experts Finds COVID-19 Pandemic Risks Slowing Progress Towards the Sustainable Development Goals – GlobeScan
- U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol: A Year Into Lockdown, Research Finds Sharp Increase In Consumer Demand For Sustainable Products And Business Practices – U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
- US Future Consumer Index Edition 5 – EY
- Retailers could face more investor scrutiny amid Biden climate policy agenda – S&P Global
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the pandemic slow or accelerate retail’s initiatives to combat climate change? How have the drivers of climate action for retail changed over the last year?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Will climate action become less of a priority for retail post-pandemic?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
ESG is now a major factor for businesses. And this time it doesn’t feel like a buzz word. This time feels like a real pendulum swing toward compliance. Will it accelerate or slow initiatives? I think the answer is that we will see a prioritization of these initiatives. The end-consumer is demanding it.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
It’s a human tendency to pay disproportionate attention to problems with immediate tangible impact over something that’s perceived to be intangible and less immediate like climate change. From a messaging perspective, we need to be able to relate the climate change issue to the pandemic – the more you ignore it, the bigger the impact. Thankfully, the Millennials and Gen Zs seem to encourage sustainability, and retail/CPG executives are taking note of it. Just over the last six months, I have seen a much higher percentage of people bringing their own reusable bags. The other day I noticed Whole Foods carrying laundry detergent packaged in a cardboard container – these are good leading indicators of change.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
There’s a third actor in play that I think will ultimately have more power than governments or consumers to keep change rolling at retailers: the financial industry. I think now that investment researchers and firms have started to take notice and price sustainability awareness and actions into stock price guidance, you will see more focus on climate initiatives, and more discussion about it at an executive and board level. So far, consumers have been the biggest driver with their support and rapid rise of brands built on sustainability. The pandemic has underscored that importance, not eroded it. Now U.S. government leadership is climbing back into the saddle on a global stage, so government requirements could ratchet up, but I expect that won’t be as fast as it needs to be. So it’ll be investment firms who punish or reward climate plans in the markets that will ultimately have the most impact in the near-term.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
Climate change is a slow-moving crisis that government and business have ignored for far too long. We’re already over halfway to the tipping point, according to some studies. Hopefully, consumers, businesses, and governments will wake up before it’s actually too late. The retail industry has to make a choice between being on the right side of history, or not. As bad as the pandemic is, it certainly shouldn’t be used as an excuse to do less on climate change. Execs who do nothing might ask themselves what their grandchildren will think of them in 50 years (or less).
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Some companies may have tapped the brakes on sustainability and climate issues during the pandemic, but higher customer awareness and demand going forward will put the focus squarely back on engaging with these issues and again making progress toward a greener future.