Will chatbots take over as personal shopping assistants?
A new survey of U.S. and U.K. shoppers finds 55 percent want a chatbot to provide support for finding specific products, in addition to customer service.
The survey from Lucidworks included 400 respondents each in the U.S. and U.K.
Among U.S. respondents, 64 percent say they want to use a chatbot for support finding specific products and 59 percent want to check product compatibility or get additional product information. Seventy percent said they use a site’s chatbot every visit or often. American consumers most commonly turn to chatbots for customer service.
The favorable findings come despite almost a third of all respondents feeling chatbots understand them rarely or never. Continued advances in machine learning and natural language processing are expected to improve the ability of shoppers to ask questions in a natural way and get back relevant and contextual answers.
The pandemic is believed to have accelerated traction in conversational commerce as stores faced staffing restrictions.
Lacoste introduced AI-driven text and video chat in March to support digital clienteling. The brand’s updated messaging platform integrates apps such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Google Business Messages (inside Google Maps), combined with product feeds from Salesforce, Shopify, Magento, Lightspeed and PrestaShop.
H&M updated its virtual assistant and live chat agents last October to enable customers to chat with the company via a “Message” prompt on Google services like Google Maps. First introduced in 2018, H&M’s chats provide real-time responses on item availability, order tracking status, as well as store locations and hours.
David’s Bridal introduced the Zoey concierge chatbot in January that works through Apple Business Chat. IPhone users tap AI-automation to book an appointment at a nearby store, process a return, check order status or find other help, or directly text a live stylist.
Holly Carroll, VP, customer service & contact center operations at David’s Bridal, said at the time, “Our customers loved the Apple Business chat option so much that, as we saw their feedback roll in, we decided to replace our email address with the option to message and accelerate our rollout of the feature.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you rate the pluses and minuses for shoppers of using chatbots for product discovery and evaluation? How confident are you that advances in natural language processing systems will soon end much of the frustrations in communicating with chatbots?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Chatbots are fine for some queries and some occasions. However they do not entirely replace the need to speak to real people – both on an emotional level and from the point of view of resolving more complex issues. Ultimately, in my opinion, retailers should always ensure customers have an option to speak with a human representative!
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Chatbots are not ready for prime time, but they will get there within two or three years.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
The pluses are related to availability. Many questions are simple and can be handled by chatbots – stock, order status, even questions about product attributes. Outside of these boxes, chatbots fall down. That’s OK.
I’m confident a lot of these advances will continue to escalate. Ten years ago, who would have thought we would have had something like Alexa? The future is bright for this technology in my view.
My personal experience with chatbots has left me a bit frustrated, as the technology needs to mature and strengthen significantly. Many times we get caught in logic loops as it is impossible to canvass all combinations of queries. The good news is that data science continues to evolve in application and will eventually improve service and communications. Be patient as data science moves out of academia into pragmatic application and use.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
There are some queries that are straightforward and are not worth the wait for a customer service agent to get on the line. Retailers and brands have an opportunity to anticipate customers’ common queries. Until they are able to improve the satisfaction scores, chatbots should be on a training mode where humans intervene whenever it takes more than a few attempts to understand the customer question or senses frustration.