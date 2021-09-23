Source: Walmart.com/LiveBetterTomorrow

Walmart has launched an online shopping destination called “Built for Better” to make it easier for shoppers to identify and purchase products that are better for them and the environment.

In a blog post, Jane Ewing, Walmart senior vice president, sustainability, explained that the new initiative is in line with the company’s focus on helping its customers “live better lives.”

“Customers have always trusted us for our low prices, but they also want to know that the products they buy are good for their families, the people who made them and the planet,” Ms. Ewing writes.

Walmart is using icons to highlight better products for personal use and the planet.

Food products carrying the “Built for Better – For You” icon will need to meet higher nutritional standards and such everyday essentials as cosmetics and detergents will fall under recognized standards including EWG Verified, Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, made without parabens, etc.

Walmart will also use an icon to call out “Built for Better – For the Planet” items. Products included in this group will conform with more than 30 independent standards with a primary focus on environmental benefits such as Energy Star and Rainforest Alliance certified.

“We know transparency is important, so customers can learn more about the criteria, and the organizations that help distinguish products, in a methodology page on our site,” writes Ms. Ewing.

The retailer is promoting this new initiative along with others related to sustainability in a marketing campaign that will direct consumers to Walmart.com/LiveBetterTomorrow.

Ms. Ewing says that this new effort is all part of Walmart’s commitment to developing into “a regenerative business” that puts humanity and nature at the heart of everything it does, from sourcing products and eliminating waste to selling sustainable products and protecting and seeking to restore the environment.

“It will take all of us to make a difference,” Ms Ewing writes. “That’s why we’re making it more convenient for the hundreds of millions of shoppers we serve each week to make a difference with their dollars.”

Walmart is pledged to make a difference going forward with the understanding that the world and its customers do not stand still. “We’ve created a framework that can grow over time. As the needs of our communities and customers continue to change, we’ll change right alongside them.”