Will Best Buy’s customers love its new service and savings plan?
Best Buy is testing a new membership program — Best Buy Beta — that will deliver benefits including unlimited technical support from the retailer’s Geek Squad, exclusive pricing, free standard shipping of online orders, extended 60-day return windows and installation of most appliances and consumer electronics purchases at no extra charge.
Best Buy is currently running the pilot program for Beta at select stores in Iowa, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. It will expand to other locations in Minnesota, North Carolina and Tennessee later this month. About 60 stores in total will be involved in the test.
Best Buy customers will pay $199.99 per year ($179.99 for Best Buy credit card holders) to join the Beta program. As members they will have 24/7 access to the retailer’s concierge service via chat, email, phone or the Best Buy mobile app.
“As we look to evolve our membership programs, the goal of Best Buy Beta is to create a membership experience that customers will love and to leave them feeling confident throughout their relationship with Best Buy,” said Allison Peterson, Best Buy’s chief customer officer, in a statement. “This pilot offers premium service, complete with support aimed at anticipating our customers’ needs.”
Best Buy will migrate customers in its current Total Tech Support program to the Beta plan in the pilot markets. Those in other markets will continue with Total Tech Support as-is.
Best Buy declined to comment on any of RetailWire’s questions about details not included in its announcement.
The retailer’s test of the program comes on the heels of a record fiscal year in 2020 when consumers, forced to work and attend school from their homes during the novel coronavirus pandemic, went on a shopping spree for the various types of technology they needed. Same-store sales for the year jumped nearly 10 percent. That said, Best Buy’s leadership understands that 2020 was an outlier and that a year-over-year decline is likely when 2021 is in the books.
Total Tech Support and now its apparent replacement in Best Buy Beta are intended to accentuate the retailer’s strengths — service, extensive in-store network and buying power — to give the chain a competitive edge over a wide variety of rivals, running from Amazon.com to Walmart, that offer membership plans of their own (Prime and Walmart+).
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect the Best Buy Beta annual subscription program to be broadly popular with the retailer’s customers? What do you see as the benefits and potential drawbacks of the Beta plan from an organizational as well as competitive standpoint?
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is interesting and I am sure it will be valuable to some people, especially those who need a lot of support with technology. However I don’t think it will have very widespread appeal for two reasons. First, it’s quite a niche service – not everyone needs the benefits it is providing; and benefits like free shipping are readily available elsewhere. Second, there are a growing array of subscription services being thrown at consumers and there are limits to how many people want to buy into.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I like this. It’s Best Buy’s version of Amazon Prime. Amazon’s offerings of free-shipping, Prime membership, etc. is of great value to the customer. Best Buy’s offering of tech support, concierge level service, exclusive pricing, etc., offers the Best Buy customer a similar type of value. Once customers subscribe, they are more than just financially invested. They are also emotionally invested. They don’t want to waste money. They want value for what they have paid. So given the choice of doing business with Best Buy versus a competitor, the customer will choose Best Buy. The key for Best Buy will be to reach scale.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
Yes, I think this could be broadly popular. My parents are in their 70s and have already expressed interest in a Geek Squad program, this would certainly be something they would sign up for to help with device issues, set up, etc. and it’s a low enough amount that tacking it on to an electronics or appliance sale is nominal.
I see the benefits in that they are building consumer intelligence, getting people to consider Best Buy first if they don’t already, incentivizing them to buy all electronics there and meeting a real unmet need for a trusted source of hassle free support for an aging population.
That service element is a monetization of (and a personalized) last mile whereas the competition is leaving that last mile generic (any delivery person) and losing margin from its cost.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
24/7 technical support from the Geek Squad might be worth the cost of Best Buy Beta if that’s something you need on a regular basis. Installation of new appliances and consumer electronics is certainly important at the time of purchase, but I am not sure most consumers will be willing to pay for an extended return policy and free shipping; things they can get from other retailers for free.
Best Buy offers some of the most consistently good service in all of retail. Personally, I think I can leave Best Buy feeling confident about my purchase without spending $199.99.
No surprise that Best Buy is jumping on the “annuity” bandwagon. Amazon Prime has blazed that trail and the concept is now becoming ubiquitous. The success, or lack thereof, will ultimately be determined by the value proposition to their customers and that feels like it ought to be somewhere north of what has thus far been revealed.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The price point seems high for the services that are being offered. I would have to expect to need a lot support, or have made a number of big ticket purchases to justify $200. I just don’t think there is a huge population of customers who need to have the Geek Squad on retainer. For installation services and discounts on purchases, I can see customers buying this for a year to take advantage of a big purchase. But these aren’t the kind of purchases most people make every year. I expect retention in this program to be a challenge.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Is there value to the extent that there is from Walmart or Amazon? For some yes, for most like me that is a no. I have always been fortunate to be a tech savvy person, and really don’t need someone to help me set up a home theater system or Wi-Fi router. In regards to free shipping, I can find other options in the electronic arena to order product. But in the end you won’t know how it will do until you put it out there.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Any chance you could drop in at my place once I get the new stuff Richard? 🙂
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Best Buy is already my go-to retailer for appliances, phones and computers. Their service has been great over a number of years. But my rate of purchase on these kind of items is low. Once every several years. And my need for tech help is infrequent. So the extra $200 per year might not make sense. The Amazon Prime fee pays for itself many times over every year for my household. I don’t think the same will be true of the Best Buy Beta program.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
This initiative may have positive possibilities which will or will not become self-evident quickly. My first issue is that, based on my experience, I have almost zero confidence in the skills of the local Geek Squad. Frankly it’s been a nightmare. Second, once one has the products needed and the system set up, it’s hard to see why one would draw on the service repeatedly. Given I’m in the midst of a renovation, I might pay the $180 to get a new system set up because I hate doing that stuff. Then I’d take advantage of the “cancel at any time” clause.