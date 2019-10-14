Source: bestbuy.com

For the first time, Best Buy is launching a promotion on select TVs and home theater products that includes a guarantee basically promising to refund the difference should the price head lower on Black Friday. Another unique element is that the promotion is reserved for My Best Buy rewards members.

The Magnolia Anniversary Sale, honoring the launch of its Magnolia Home Theater in-store shops in 2004, runs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 20. The deal features sales on TVs from the likes of Samsung, Sony and LG, as well as audio products from Denon and MartinLogan.

Some of the biggest deals include:

Sony 55-inch Class OLED A8G Series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – $1,499.99, originally $2,299.99;

Samsung 75-inch Class LED Q90 Series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – $3,499.99, originally $4,799.99;

Definitive Technology SuperCube 2,000 7.5-inch 650W powered subwoofer – $299.98, originally $599.98.

“If our price goes lower on qualified items between now and Black Friday, we will send you a refund for the difference. Valid for My Best Buy members only,” Best Buy writes on its website.

My Best Buy has three rewards levels, depending on annual spend, including a free membership option.

As CNET pointed out, Best Buy’s guarantee should curb competition. Amazon.com, Target, Walmart and others could offer price match guarantees, but those competitors won’t honor Best Buy’s guarantee to match a better deal before and on Black Friday.

Many retailers, including Amazon, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and Wayfair have been increasingly holding early Black Friday, blockbuster-like promotions, with some referring to them as “Pre-Black Friday” sales. Those deals, however, generally arrive in early to mid-November.