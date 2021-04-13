Will Bed Bath & Beyond’s new ad help change how consumers see the retailer?
Bed Bath & Beyond has launched a new ad campaign that stands out right away simply because the opening commercial doesn’t include any mention of coupons or other form of discount. The new spot — “Home, Happier” — is part of an integrated marketing effort tied to the company’s effort to recast its brand image in the minds of American consumers.
“We recently conducted a study and discovered that a large majority (69 percent) of Americans agree that their home impacts their overall happiness. More than 80 percent of people agree that when they are happy with their home, they feel happier in general,” Cindy Davis, executive vice president and chief brand officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a statement.
“With these and other key findings as inspiration, we are re-imagining our brand by helping customers unlock the magic in every room with everything they need to ‘Home, Happier.’ This is not only a promise to our customers; it is the building block of how we are transforming our business — so that everything we do is focused on helping our customers realize each room’s potential so they can embrace the possibility in every day,” she added.
Bed Bath & Beyond will kick off the effort with the airing of the 30-second spot beginning tomorrow. The integrated campaign will reinforce the retailer’s brand proposition through placements on national broadcast and cable TV, streaming online video, paid social, print, in-store, email and display.
A press release to announce the campaign’s launch sought to be clear that this rebranding is not just about a change in tagline, but that “Home, Happier” will play a critical role in building on other initiatives such as Bed Bath & Beyond’s plan to improve customer experiences in its stores and as part of its “omni-always” approach to business. The campaign, the retailer promises, “is about everything Bed Bath & Beyond stands for as a brand in its relationship with customers’ homes.”
Bed Bath & Beyond, which has announced plans to remodel 450 stores over the next three years, said that associates will play a key role in reinforcing the campaign’s messaging in their interactions with customers. The retailer plans to carry the messaging through aprons, name tags, branded face masks and more. A new uniform has been designed so associates will be more comfortable and also more easily identifiable on store floors.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you see Bed Bath & Beyond’s new integrated “Home, Happier” campaign working with the chain’s other efforts to transform its business? Do you expect the campaign to be successful in rebranding the chain in the minds of consumers and stakeholders?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Bed Bath & Beyond’s “Home, Happier” positioning is perfect for the times, and beyond! There’s little doubt that the pandemic has caused consumers to reflect on their surroundings and think about the ways they can make them better. This new campaign speaks directly to this. The new uniforms are also an important move. More than just window dressing, these new uniforms will help convey the new experience shoppers should enjoy and provide a visual cue that something has changed. But ad messages are a dime a dozen and new uniforms are easy, the real test is, can they deliver the brand promise when a customer enters the store? Given the direction Bed Bath & Beyond is going, I’d say they are well on their way.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
The “Home, Happier” tagline and campaign is a smart strategy and the TV ad evokes peaceful and comfortable emotions. The trick is to infuse this emotion into the store layouts and associate services. Traditionally, many Bed Bath & Beyond stores were anything but peaceful and happy. I hope Bed Bath & Beyond stores reduce the clutter and make the shopping experience happier for customers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I like the direction Bed Bath & Beyond is taking, especially that it is integrated and is using product development, digital investments, store refurbishments, and marketing to move the dial and change perceptions. Hopefully this cohesive strategy should start to deliver results and continue the momentum that the company built during the pandemic. I am sure that there will be some initial choppiness and the loss of some coupon-driven customers, but that’s a necessary shift to build a better, more sustainable business.