Bed Bath & Beyond has launched a new ad campaign that stands out right away simply because the opening commercial doesn’t include any mention of coupons or other form of discount. The new spot — “Home, Happier” — is part of an integrated marketing effort tied to the company’s effort to recast its brand image in the minds of American consumers.

“We recently conducted a study and discovered that a large majority (69 percent) of Americans agree that their home impacts their overall happiness. More than 80 percent of people agree that when they are happy with their home, they feel happier in general,” Cindy Davis, executive vice president and chief brand officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a statement.

“With these and other key findings as inspiration, we are re-imagining our brand by helping customers unlock the magic in every room with everything they need to ‘Home, Happier.’ This is not only a promise to our customers; it is the building block of how we are transforming our business — so that everything we do is focused on helping our customers realize each room’s potential so they can embrace the possibility in every day,” she added.

Bed Bath & Beyond will kick off the effort with the airing of the 30-second spot beginning tomorrow. The integrated campaign will reinforce the retailer’s brand proposition through placements on national broadcast and cable TV, streaming online video, paid social, print, in-store, email and display.

A press release to announce the campaign’s launch sought to be clear that this rebranding is not just about a change in tagline, but that “Home, Happier” will play a critical role in building on other initiatives such as Bed Bath & Beyond’s plan to improve customer experiences in its stores and as part of its “omni-always” approach to business. The campaign, the retailer promises, “is about everything Bed Bath & Beyond stands for as a brand in its relationship with customers’ homes.”

Bed Bath & Beyond, which has announced plans to remodel 450 stores over the next three years, said that associates will play a key role in reinforcing the campaign’s messaging in their interactions with customers. The retailer plans to carry the messaging through aprons, name tags, branded face masks and more. A new uniform has been designed so associates will be more comfortable and also more easily identifiable on store floors.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you see Bed Bath & Beyond’s new integrated “Home, Happier” campaign working with the chain’s other efforts to transform its business? Do you expect the campaign to be successful in rebranding the chain in the minds of consumers and stakeholders?