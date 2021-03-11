Will Bed Bath & Beyond ‘reach more customers than ever’ with Kroger collab?
Kroger and Bed Bath & Beyond have entered into a collaboration that will bring the home and baby products retailer’s products into some of the supermarket giant’s stores and to its website.
Products from Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister chain, buybuy Baby, will be available on Kroger.com early next year with a branded shop-in-shop pilot in select stores to follow. Items to be sold will include bedding, baby furniture, storage and other products. Both private label and national brands will be part of the mix.
The retailers see the deal as bringing together two companies operating in complementary spaces.
“Many of life’s special moments revolve around a meal,” Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief merchant & marketing officer, said in a statement. “This collaboration will bring Bed Bath & Beyond as well as buybuy Baby products to our e-commerce and in-store experiences, expanding the ways we can help celebrate those first homes, moves to college, growing families and more. Now, when visiting a family member’s new home, loved ones can surprise them with a meal and a new set of dishes to serve it on in one convenient shopping experience.”
Mark Tritton, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond called the Kroger deal “a key milestone” for his company by enabling it “to reach more customers than ever before.”
The Kroger alliance was not the only news for Mr. Tritton’s company. The company also said it will launch a new digital marketplace to support its position in the home and baby categories. Bed Bath & Beyond will follow a similar path to Target, Mr. Tritton’s previous stop, by onboarding a curated selection of third parties on its marketplace.
“I am excited and inspired by the change and momentum we have created in this business as we continue to fortify our competitive positioning and customer acquisition strategy,” said Mr. Tritton. “Marketplace is yet another example of how we continue to redefine our business model. We are developing new avenues of long-term profitable growth to allow us to organically build on our existing authority in the home and baby categories.”
Bed Bath & Beyond also announced an executive restructuring to help deliver on its objectives. Executives within the company will be redeployed to address emerging partnership opportunities and remain focused on the retailer’s omni-always approach to serving its customers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your take on Bed Bath & Beyond’s deal with Kroger and its digital marketplace news? Will these steps help the retailer reach more customers than ever before?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Partnering has become a significant trend as retailers look for new ways to serve their customers — bringing together two large, leading retailers like these presents an endless array of potential coloration opportunities. Given the size and generally non-overlapping categories, I see this partnership being good for both Bed Bath & Beyond and Kroger.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is great for both parties: for Kroger it adds a credible non-food offer in home; for Bed Bath & Beyond it provides a new sales channel which helps it reach more shoppers. Similarly, the Bed Bath & Beyond marketplace should help to drive more traffic to the site.
That said, these are sideshows to the revitalization of the core business. Overhauling stores, developing more own brands, improving the image of the company, and become more of a destination for home are all central to future success. Bed Bath & Beyond has made progress, but execution is patchy and sub-par. The playbook, which was heavily borrowed from Target, is sound. The actual plays themselves lack some of the finesse and expertise of the Target team. Correcting this is the most pressing area of focus.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I love your characterization, Neil, “these are sideshows to revitalization.” Retail needs reinvention (immediately) — from supply chain to the shopping basket!
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I feel like Bed Bath & Beyond has been thrashing for some years. Bringing in health and beauty aids was odd, and pretty much everyone is a competitor.
My only worry about a partnership with Kroger is the devaluation of the brand. Do I want to buy high quality sheets from Kroger? Somehow it doesn’t ring right.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
“More customers than ever” is hard for me to believe.
I think why Wall Street is truly happy is that they see this as an eventual “exit” for Bed Bath. This partnership is going to take some time to produce value. It’s not going to launch until first half of 2022, and then it starts with Kroger.com.
The number of customers buying these products on Kroger.com will be somewhat limited for a while. It won’t be until the store collaboration happens later (maybe in 2022?) that it becomes really worth talking about.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
“Omnichannel” today really is about being available everywhere for the consumers. This strategy embodies that sentiment, so I find it modern and smart on both retailers’ accounts. I think the real winner between the two in this relationship will be Bed Bath & Beyond as Kroger’s brand has been making nonstop moves to get closer to shoppers for years now. Bed Bath & Beyond is gaining access to a variety of new avenues by way of this partnership.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I’m a strong advocate for “uncommon partnerships” that deliver value to shoppers and delight them with new assortment.
In this relationship, Bed Bath & Beyond is the big winner reaching a larger swath of consumers. Although I applaud recent changes and refinements made at Bed Bath & Beyond, I remain a bit concerned about their ability to keep up with potentially steep demand. Kroger continues to explore ways to become the omniretailer of choice for its shoppers — and they are not bashful about experimentation.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Bed Bath & Beyond’s deal is significant for the retailer in reaching new customers and the partnership will give Kroger access to new product categories. What will be interesting is to see if the Kroger brand will become more elevated with this partnership or if the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will become devalued. This is where marketing truly matters.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
This may be good for Bed Bath & Beyond, but I’m not so sure about the Kroger side of the bargain. Yes, the online partnership will deliver incremental sales (and margins) to the Kroger site — but it’s hard to imagine how Kroger finds one more square inch of space for a meaningful presentation in-store.
My local Kroger store (under the Metro Market banner in Milwaukee, the sibling to Mariano’s in Chicago) devotes quite a bit of space to categories that are unrelated to its core business. These tend to rotate seasonally, but a Bed Bath & Beyond “shop” within the store will require meaningful real estate to present an assortment. Can Kroger really handle more clutter in its stores?