Photo: Kroger

Kroger and Bed Bath & Beyond have entered into a collaboration that will bring the home and baby products retailer’s products into some of the supermarket giant’s stores and to its website.

Products from Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister chain, buybuy Baby, will be available on Kroger.com early next year with a branded shop-in-shop pilot in select stores to follow. Items to be sold will include bedding, baby furniture, storage and other products. Both private label and national brands will be part of the mix.

The retailers see the deal as bringing together two companies operating in complementary spaces.

“Many of life’s special moments revolve around a meal,” Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief merchant & marketing officer, said in a statement. “This collaboration will bring Bed Bath & Beyond as well as buybuy Baby products to our e-commerce and in-store experiences, expanding the ways we can help celebrate those first homes, moves to college, growing families and more. Now, when visiting a family member’s new home, loved ones can surprise them with a meal and a new set of dishes to serve it on in one convenient shopping experience.”

Mark Tritton, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond called the Kroger deal “a key milestone” for his company by enabling it “to reach more customers than ever before.”

The Kroger alliance was not the only news for Mr. Tritton’s company. The company also said it will launch a new digital marketplace to support its position in the home and baby categories. Bed Bath & Beyond will follow a similar path to Target, Mr. Tritton’s previous stop, by onboarding a curated selection of third parties on its marketplace.

“I am excited and inspired by the change and momentum we have created in this business as we continue to fortify our competitive positioning and customer acquisition strategy,” said Mr. Tritton. “Marketplace is yet another example of how we continue to redefine our business model. We are developing new avenues of long-term profitable growth to allow us to organically build on our existing authority in the home and baby categories.”

Bed Bath & Beyond also announced an executive restructuring to help deliver on its objectives. Executives within the company will be redeployed to address emerging partnership opportunities and remain focused on the retailer’s omni-always approach to serving its customers.