Will Bed Bath & Beyond achieve its omni-always dream with its latest digital-first moves?
The term “omni-always” has been one of the core talking points used by Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton and his leadership team ever since he moved to the retailer from Target in November 2019. The chain’s most recent investments in personnel and technology can be seen as the latest signs that it is moving ever closer to realizing Mr. Tritton’s vision and achieving a turnaround in a much shorter timeframe than many thought possible.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced yesterday the addition of two key hires. Jill Pavlovich, senior vice president, digital commerce and Jake Griffith, vice president, product management, will join the retailer next week and report to Rafeh Masood, Bed Bath & Beyond’s chief digital officer. The retailer has said the two will help strengthen the company’s leadership and “drive rapid growth in its $3 billion digital business.”
Ms. Pavlovich comes to Bed Bath & Beyond from Wayfair where she was general manager and head of exclusive brands and merchandising. At Wayfair, she was responsible for developing and launching over 90 exclusive brands in an effort to fuel the online furniture retailer’s sales growth.
Mr. Griffith is a Walmart veteran, most recently serving as the retailer’s general manager for sports & fitness. Before joining Walmart, he worked in numerous business strategy roles at Amazon.com.
Mr. Masood said that the upcoming year will be a big one for the retailer.
“We will introduce customers to the new Bed Bath & Beyond with the launch of an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands, reimagined stores, and continued investment in faster, easier and more convenient omnichannel shopping services,” he said in a statement. “Jill and Jake bring deep merchandising, brand and digital retail experience to help accelerate our plans, innovate for our customers, and drive continued growth in sales and gross margin for our business.”
Mr. Masood’s mention of investments in omnichannel also points to $250 million the chain has budgeted to transform its technological backbone. Last week, the chain shared that it is upgrading its inventory management capabilities using a cloud-based platform for automated forecasting, replenishment and allocation planning as it seeks to decrease out-of-stocks, drive inventory turns and generate greater sales and profits.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s inventory management news follows previous announcements that the company was modernizing its enterprise resource planning (ERP) and expanding its use of other cloud-based solutions.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Appoints Jill Pavlovich And Jake Griffith To Accelerate Growth Of Its $3 Billion Digital Business – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Advances Technology Transformation With Selection Of RELEX Solutions To Modernize Inventory Management – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expands Google Cloud Partnership To Accelerate Its Omni-Always Transformation And Better Serve Customers – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you define an “omni-always” retail organization? Do you see the additions to Bed Bath & Beyond’s leadership team and its technological investments syncing up to make “omni-always” a reality and not simply a goal for the chain?
Join the Discussion!
14 Comments on "Will Bed Bath & Beyond achieve its omni-always dream with its latest digital-first moves?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Bed Bath & Beyond is undergoing a digital pivot and putting the leadership and technology in place to achieve this is essential. But new leaders and technology are only part of it. There needs to be a commitment on the part of the organization to the strategy and that seems clear from the actions Mark Tritton is taking. On paper, these moves all seem to be consistent with the strategic direction — so far so good — the real test will be how they execute.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Bed Bath & Beyond’s digital-first strategy is a smart move, but its “omni-always” may be a little “omni-late.” Retailers across the board have already fine-tuned their omnichannel operations and have focused on the digital customer experience for years. Having a convenient, friction-less digital and omnichannel experience is table stakes and this is a catch-up strategy for Bed Bath & Beyond. It is the right strategy, but I hope it is not too late.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
I’m excited for not just these two hires, but the commitment that the new leadership has in hiring top talent from leading retailers that have already mastered “omni-always.” I think this is going to come down to culturally turning around what was a complacent organization that was okay with status quo in the market. Status quo in retail means Chapter 11, and as much as I’ve seen Bed Bath & Beyond try to “become omni” since their initial investments back in early 2010s in new commerce technology, I do not think this change is going to happen in the coming year or two. I think it will bear fruit in years three to five, so I’m hoping they’re setting some high aspirations for what “omni-always” means in 2023 and beyond (pun intended). What does everyone else think?
Managing Director, GlobalData
The term omni-always is yet another bit of jargon! However the actions that Bed Bath & Beyond are taking to support this “vision” are very sensible. They’re differentiating via own-brand, making the brand more accessible to customers online, renovating the store experience to be more engaging and interesting, and enabling technology to provide a joined up view of the business. There is a lot to like here and while Bed Bath & Beyond still have much to prove, they are going in the right direction with a great team steering the ship!
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It feels like a little late in the party but there is no choice for Bed Bath & Beyond. I think they are focused on the three core things to have some chance at revitalizing the brand
The thing is that all three are table stakes and not differentiators in themselves. But when all three come together effectively, they can be game-changing. They must be hoping to replicate the Target success model, which is the right success to emulate. But we need to keep in mind that it took Target years to make that happen.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I must have a very different definition of “omni-always” than Bed Bath & Beyond, because in my definition, I would not be talking about “growing my digital business” or “reimagined stores.” I would be talking about the customer experience. Period.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Yes, per the last sentence in my comment today, “nothing gets in the way of a shopper buying what they want.”
Strategy and Operations Executive
From a customer’s perspective, the term omnichannel doesn’t really amount to much. Since the dawn of retail, every single strategy should center on the customer and the overall experience. Other competing firms have been “omni-always” for a long time now, without specifically labeling it that way.
It all comes down to Bed Bath & Beyond executing against the brand promise and exceeding the customer expectations across the board. By taking a digital-first strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond is catching up, and as long as the execution is there, they will be a force to be reckoned with. Every single strategy should focus on the customer seamlessly navigating between digital and physical channels.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Bed Bath & Beyond’s objective is correct. Even if the retailer’s move is seen as too late by some, if the execution is right, the retailer should be able to return to its glory days. The home goods space is – to me – like letting a kid loose in a candy store. You would have to do a lot of bad work to ruin a business (like Lechters did).
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Bed Bath & Beyond has been challenged in terms of profit over the last several years. Hence the decision last September to close 200 stores. Is this their last hurrah? If so, they are choosing a strategy that may actually work.
“Omni-always” is silly nomenclature, but it isn’t likely for those who follow retail. Omni-always is essentially saying let’s break down the silos for both the company and the shopper. I think it is for the Bed Bath & Beyond team to truly understand the strategy. It is kind of here, there and everywhere. It is actually what progressive retailers have been doing. Yesterday’s RetailWire discussion on drop shipping is an omni-always strategy. Essentially, nothing gets in the way of a shopper buying what they want.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
While all the changes and added senior management make sense, I do not see one aspect that will be a differentiator from what Target, Kohl’s, Walmart and Amazon has to offer. What’s going to make me shop at a store that used to be overstocked to the ceiling with merchandise and pricing equal to the competitors with coupons? Better pricing? A better store experience? I don’t know and maybe they don’t either but they at least know it has to start with the improving how they do business with the mechanics (supply chain management) for example. I hope it will work for them.
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
Omni-always means developing a business model with modularity and adjustability embedded in every online and offline part, allowing continuous flex between channels. And with the speed of change at retail today, this has now become table stakes across the industry. Essentially Bed Bath & Beyond is just bringing themselves back up to industry par. Where it will get interesting is to see how their private label strategy unfolds. If these products prove popular then all the work they are doing to update their operations will have paid off.
Chief Strategy Officer, InReality
Well, as far as “put your money where your mouth is,” these moves are clear indicators that Bed Bath & Beyond means business. Great hires as well. As far as omni-always, I’d expect a CXO that threads across every touchpoint with a customer first, competitively different position, teams that are adhering to overall sales (not separate channel goals) and an agile, motivated and fast-moving test and learn approach.
I like this brand and always have. I have high hopes that they are going to pull out of last year’s rut and show the industry what a C-suite supported pivot really is.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Bed Bath & Beyond is focusing exceptional talent on reimagining the customer experience. Overcoming their image as the “coupon company” among consumers won’t be easy, though.