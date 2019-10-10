Will becoming a UPS pickup/drop off point drive craft sales at Michaels?
Michaels is looking to give consumers more reasons to visit its stores beyond a steady stream of coupon deals on arts and craft supplies. The retailer announced that consumers can have packages shipped to them via UPS at more than 1,100 of the chain’s stores. They can also ship packages from the same locations.
The retailer’s decision to open UPS Access Point locations in its stores is all about “providing value” and “added convenience” to its shoppers, said Matthew Rubin, Michaels senior vice president of business development and growth, in a statement.
“Whether picking up a package from one of our stores, dropping off a pre-labeled return package or shipping off the latest fine art, DIY projects — or anything else you’d like to ship — directly from your favorite Michaels location, we’re here for you every step of the way,” said Mr. Rubin.
Michaels’ deal with UPS follows other third-party pickup/drop-off arrangements at Kohl’s, Walgreens and other retailers.
Kohl’s has credited its deal with Amazon.com with helping to drive increased traffic and sales at its stores. Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO, has said about 80 percent of those who drop off Amazon packages go on to shop in the chain’s stores on the same visit.
Walgreens has partnered with UPS rival Fedex for more than two years, offering customers the ability to pick up and drop off packages chainwide.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the keys for retailers looking to make third party pickup/drop off deals work? Do you expect Michaels’ UPS Access Point deal to benefit the retailer’s business?
7 Comments on "Will becoming a UPS pickup/drop off point drive craft sales at Michaels?"
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Retailers are looking for more ways to bring customers into their stores. If setting up a UPS Access Point brings customers in, then it’s a win.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The key is the same as it is in the case of Amazon and Kohl’s. The increased traffic and the consequent incremental sales to those customers that came in to use the service. It could very well work. It could also prove too expensive to run.
Director, Retail Market Insights
Giving people a reason to come to your stores is never a bad thing, in my opinion. And while I don’t think UPS Access Points will drive significant impulse sales (crafting is not typically an impulse business) when people stop in for the UPS services, if Michaels is smart they will employ very savvy visual merchandising and promotional strategies designed not only to make the most of that store visit but to entice people back when they have time to shop and explore all that Michaels has to offer.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Handling UPS/FedEx packages is rapidly on its way to becoming part of the base-level services retailers have to offer. Unless the shipping companies voluntarily limit the number of retailers they accept into their program within a geography, the differentiation of offering one of the services for a retailer will rapidly disappear. And I can’t think of a reason for the shipping companies to do that. I wonder what this will do to The UPS Store franchise however.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Indie retailers who have in-store post offices or pack and ship areas say it has improved their sales. Kohl’s is having luck with Amazon returns, why would Michaels UPS’ drop off be any different? Crafters sell/share their creations, which means they need to be shipped.
Michaels has done a great job lately with up front displays and promo aisles. I see more impulse purchases in its future.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This helps drive footfall and that can’t be a bad thing. But it’s not a silver bullet – especially now that more and more retailers seem to be adding this as a solution. Getting the core business to work is what counts and on that front Michaels, while in reasonable shape, still has more work to do.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Driving store traffic is important to creating sales opportunities and using stores for pickup/drop off is one way to get more people in the store, however, traffic does not equal sales – if retailers spent as much time on converting the traffic into sales as they do trying to just drive more traffic into their stores, they’d be even better off.