Photo: Michaels

Michaels is looking to give consumers more reasons to visit its stores beyond a steady stream of coupon deals on arts and craft supplies. The retailer announced that consumers can have packages shipped to them via UPS at more than 1,100 of the chain’s stores. They can also ship packages from the same locations.

The retailer’s decision to open UPS Access Point locations in its stores is all about “providing value” and “added convenience” to its shoppers, said Matthew Rubin, Michaels senior vice president of business development and growth, in a statement.

“Whether picking up a package from one of our stores, dropping off a pre-labeled return package or shipping off the latest fine art, DIY projects — or anything else you’d like to ship — directly from your favorite Michaels location, we’re here for you every step of the way,” said Mr. Rubin.

Michaels’ deal with UPS follows other third-party pickup/drop-off arrangements at Kohl’s, Walgreens and other retailers.

Kohl’s has credited its deal with Amazon.com with helping to drive increased traffic and sales at its stores. Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO, has said about 80 percent of those who drop off Amazon packages go on to shop in the chain’s stores on the same visit.

Walgreens has partnered with UPS rival Fedex for more than two years, offering customers the ability to pick up and drop off packages chainwide.