Will autonomous vans help Walmart win the middle mile logistics race?
It’s pretty common to hear retailers talking about the need to own the last mile, with many taking a variety of approaches to effectively and efficiently handle the transfer of purchased goods to the customer. You can safely count Walmart among that group, but in an interesting twist, the retailer is taking part in a test of autonomous vans to transfer goods from one warehouse to another or to a store or other pickup point. The goal is to reduce costs in the so-called middle miles while moving packages to their ultimate destination.
The robo-vans being used by Walmart, according to Bloomberg’s reporting, follow fixed routes to reduce the risk of accidents and to keep operating in continual service. Human drivers are currently still behind the wheel on many of the test routes, so new processes for loading vehicles or navigation are not yet needed.
Walmart is working with Gatik, a two-year-old startup focused on short-haul logistics for business-to-business operations. Earlier this month, the company announced it had secured $4.5 million in funding and brought Walmart on as a customer.
At the time of the announcement, Tom Ward, Walmart’s senior vice president of digital operations, told VentureBeat, “We are a strong believer in autonomous vehicle technology, and we look forward to learning more about how Gatik’s innovation can benefit our customers in the coming months.”
“This middle mile is the most expensive part of the whole supply chain; it’s a huge pain point,” Gatik CEO Gautam Narang told Bloomberg.
This is not Walmart’s first venture into the use of autonomous vehicles. TechCrunch reports that the retailer signed a deal in January with Udelv to test deliveries to consumers’ homes using the tech firm’s Newton autonomous vans.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How significant a challenge is the “middle mile” in retail logistics? Do you think that autonomous vehicles will be widely used to address this need in the near future?
3 Comments on "Will autonomous vans help Walmart win the middle mile logistics race?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The middle mile is significant, and so it’s not surprising that Walmart is interested in experimenting early. While there’s no doubt that eventually autonomous vehicles will have a huge impact on the transportation industry as a whole, we’re still a long way off from autonomous vehicles being deployed in any meaingful way. The technology is still not ready, the legislation is not ready and, perhaps, society is still not yet ready.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Autonomous vehicles are part of the solution to many of the issues associated with both middle and last mile in retail. This is especially so as the nimbleness and flexibility needed in today’s supply chains has made middle miles more of an issue for many retailers. However, there are still major question marks (mostly regulatory) over the deployment and use of autonomous vehicles, so the technology isn’t going to provide a quick fix.
Marketing Director, Aptos
Kudos to Walmart for investing and experimenting early, but it sure seems like they are far too early for autonomous vehicles to be a solution to the middle-mile problem. Neither our culture nor our traffic laws are even close to being ready for autonomous vehicles, let alone an entire fleet of them from Walmart!