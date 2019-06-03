Will attribute-based product recommendations be a game changer for Walmart?
Walmart last week acquired Aspectiva, an Israeli-based startup that uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to enable online reviews to be sorted by product attributes.
While most online sites rank products on simple one to five-star ratings by consumers, Aspectiva’s platform promises to bring “multi-dimensional” ratings so browsers can focus on the attributes they find most important.
For example, an online review of diapers may show ratings based on attributes such as “softest”, “absorbency”, “sensitive skin”, “wellness indicator” or “overall quality”. A wireless soundbar for a television may show ratings based on factors such as “sound”, “quality”, “bass”, “remote capabilities”, “Bluetooth capabilities” and “overall features”.
On its website, Aspectiva said its technology adds “a new unique data layer to product filtering, enabling shoppers to search and filter products by the attributes they care about most.”
Seeing product ratings by attributes also provides “at-a-glance insights” that saves consumers the time required to read through many customer reviews to find that information.
The attribute ratings are accumulated by Aspectiva’s NLP and machine learning technology that analyzes “massive amounts” of user-generated content and opinions across the internet and “surfaces what people say about any product in any vertical and understands what they feel about each specific product attribute.”
Aspectiva’s NLP algorithms employ deep sentiment analysis to understand, for instance, whether a sentiment is positive or negative in context, such as “low quality” versus “low price.”
With the denser level of ratings, products can be suggested based on the consumer’s intent to add a level of personalization to reviews. At the store level, having attribute-based product recommendations accessible on mobile devices offers shoppers a “knowledgeable in-store assistant” as they shop.
Aspectiva will join Walmart’s Store N° 8 incubation arm. It’s unknown whether it will remain a standalone service or proprietary to Walmart.
A recent review by Street Fight Daily noted that Aspectiva is one of a number of startups, also including Lexalytics, SentiGeek, Revuze and BirdEye, using AI to analyze user reviews.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Aspectiva’s technology and the appeal of attribute-based product recommendations? How might Walmart benefit? Will AI take user-generated content and online reviews to another level in the shopper journey?
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
It’s one giant step closer to providing a personalized experience for the shopper which is all good.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The usefulness of the technology will be determined by the quality of the reviewer input and how accessible the results are made for shoppers. Aspectiva addresses the reviewer input issue by generating the ratings from the natural language reviews already being written. Apps that require reviewers to rate every attribute of a product quickly drive respondents away — no different than any survey that gets too long. So how Walmart makes the output available to shoppers will be the key to how useful it is.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Providing intelligence that can offer more contextualized recommendations should be chalked up under “why hasn’t this happened before now.” It is really amazing to see Walmart acting so smart as they continue to push their business in new directions. Ultimately, this technology should provide an uplift in sales based on the ability to provide recommendations that are more refined and more relevant.
President, G2 Web Services, a Verisk business
Combining sentiment and attribute analysis with online browsing behavior could anticipate the factors online shoppers care about, saving time and improving relevance. How that works in a physical store is not as clear. Location within the store is inexact. Using purchase history would seem to make the algorithms more accurate.
The benefits don’t just accrue to the shopper, however. Using sentiment analysis for research is another use case that deserves attention. Mining reviews for satisfaction with products and service could also help Walmart with supplier selection and competitor analysis.
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Attribute- and data-driven content is a foundational requirement for meeting the shopper expectations of an omnidirectional retailing environment. Whether it is relevant marketing material, product information, pricing, reviews, or recommendations – all this content must be created, curated, and published across all shopper paths to purchase. This functioning ecosystem is the same in order to offer localization and personalization.