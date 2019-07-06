Will associates rocking new vests help improve Walmart’s image and results?
Walmart is looking to upgrade its look. The retailer, which last year relaxed its dress code to let associates wear more comfortable clothing like jeans and sneakers, is replacing the blue vests worn by employees since 2014 with new ones that have a more modern feel, including trim detail and screen printing designed to be easily identified by shoppers, even in the busiest of the chain’s stores.
Most of the vests worn by associates will be neutral steel gray with a variety of different brightly colored trim accents. Self-checkout “hosts” in the chain’s supercenters will wear yellow vests with gray trim. The back of each vest and pockets will include Walmart’s “spark” graphic in the same color as the trim. The pockets themselves will be larger than in the current vests, enabling associates to carry the tools and tech required for their jobs.
All store associates will receive a new vest this year. Additional vests, which are made from recycled bottles, will also be available for associates to purchase at no more than $11. The retailer plans to introduce a greater variety of trim designs going forward with the goal of enabling associates to express their individual styles.
Relaxed dress codes and new vest designs along with a variety of initiatives including upgraded training, debt-free college degree programs and slowly increasing pay rates all appear designed to both upgrade the professionalism of its frontline workforce while improving employee relations.
Earlier this week at Walmart’s annual shareholder meeting, the retailer was criticized in person by Sen. Bernie Sanders who put forward a resolution to raise the company’s minimum wage to $15 per hour. The resolution, which ultimately failed to pass, was part of a campaign by the Democratic Party presidential hopeful and others to get employers to raise wages for employees. Walmart’s current minimum is $11 per hour. The chain said its average hourly compensation, which includes benefits, is $17.50 per hour, according to a CNBC report.
The current federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 per hour. Speaking at the shareholder’s meeting, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said it was “time for Congress to put a thoughtful plan in place to increase the minimum wage.” He advocated for changes that would phase in increases and take cost-of-living factors into consideration.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the most significant challenges facing Walmart from a workforce perspective? Do you believe Walmart is addressing those challenges in a meaningful way, and how does that affect its competitiveness?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Walmart is doing a lot to support and develop their workforce and with 2.2 million associates, this is no small task. Ultimately the workforce challenges in retailing are well understood: attracting and retaining great, engaged employees. When you add up all the initiatives that Walmart is implementing to support/develop their employees, you can’t help but conclude that this will give them an edge competitively. Even initiatives like new, updated uniforms make a difference.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
The most significant challenge for Walmart will be turning more of their store associates into pickers and stockers as they turn their stores into fulfillment centers going forward. Right after that, it’ll be about administering better training so that whoever isn’t a picker will be able to better care for the modern customers’ problems, like health care, fresh groceries and BOPIS issues. The uniforms are great but, as we all know, it’s what’s under them that counts.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Love the new vests. The biggest challenge, though, is the wage. I’ll seriously date myself here, but I was making $5.50 an hour over 40 years ago. Walmart is moving in the right direction, but a little extra cash would go a long way.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
New uniforms are nice, but certainly will do nothing for Walmart’s image and results. To suggest it will is either PR or pure foolishness. Mark Ryski nails what will increase Walmart’s image and results. As part of all the other things they are implementing, the new uniforms are nice. Productive on their own? NO! Nice? Yes.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Walmart is on a roll. Two things come to mind here: First, for the past five years Walmart has trained its customers to look for people in blue vests. It’s unusual to change a brand color that’s been around that long. But secondly, I’m sure the associates welcome the change. People want to look good at work and Walmart is giving them options.
It’s good to see a retailer focusing on the associates; they are often as overlooked as the fixtures.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
I agree with you Georganne about Walmart training the customers to look for the blue vest. But wouldn’t it have been better if Walmart had trained the wearers of the blue vests to look for customers to assist?
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
The vest is not going to make any difference if the person wearing it does not smile and is not interested or able to assist the shoppers. That has been my main beef with Walmart over the years and nothing has changed. The in-store staff is simply not trained in effective customer service. A new vest is not going to change that.