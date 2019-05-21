Source: Kohls.com

Kohl’s announced that it has signed an exclusive long-term deal to sell Fanatics’ licensed sports merchandise on Kohls.com.

Beginning in the fall, Kohl’s will have “hundreds of thousands of items” to choose from the Fanatics collection of team apparel, jerseys, etc. While Kohl’s has sold Fanatics merchandise in its stores, this new online deal represents a significant expansion in the business relationship between the two companies. Kohl’s will sell the merchandise on its site, with order fulfillment and shipping being handled directly by Fanatics. Kohl’s customers will be able to use the chain’s app to make purchases and earn Kohl’s Cash rewards.

In recent years, Kohl’s has made efforts to raise its health and wellness profile and to become a go-to source for athleticwear, sports-related clothing and fitness tech.

In January, Kohl’s announced a pilot collaboration with WW, the new Weight Watchers, including a studio inside one of its stores, the launch of WW Healthy Kitchen products and subsidized memberships for employees joining the WW Freestyle program.

In March, Kohl’s announced that it had reached a deal to lease space adjacent to 10 of its stores to Planet Fitness.

For Fanatics, the Kohl’s deal follows another announced with Walmart.com in January. That 10-year-deal gave Fanatics exclusive rights to sell sports-licensed apparel in its own “Fan Shop by Fanatics” marketplace on Walmart’s site.

Fanatics merchandise sold on Kohls.com will not have its own online shop.