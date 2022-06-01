Photo: Walmart

Americans need some sorting out. It would be difficult to get any other message this week with announcements from both Walmart and Target about new product line launches that their respective customers can use to organize their personal and professional lives.

Walmart introduced a line of home storage products as part of a collaboration with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders and stars of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Get Organized with The Home Edit.”

The Home Edit Collection includes four organizing starter packs known as “Edits,” which have specific uses in the bathroom, laundry and pantry. A multi-purpose pack can be used in various locations in people’s homes. Other items in the line include an ornament organizer, stackable bins and risers.

Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, Home, Walmart U.S., said the retailer’s customers have seen their homes get more cluttered over the past year-and-a-half, creating an increased demand for products to bring some order to the chaos. Despite this, he said, “70 percent of Walmart customers say they don’t know where to start when it comes to organizing their homes. And with the New Year being a popular time for people to refresh and de-clutter their spaces, this is the perfect time to bring our customers an exclusive collection from The Home Edit.”

Target debuted its first owned line of storage and home organization products under the Brightroom line.

Samara Tuchband, senior vice president of merchandising, home, Target, said, “Brightroom is all about helping guests easily organize their homes with hundreds of well-designed and functional pieces — all at an incredible value.”

The Brightroom line comprises 450 products at its launch, including baskets, drawer dividers, hampers, pegboards and shelving units. Prices for most goods range from $1 to $25. Products across the portfolio are made to work together to make it “easy” for Target’s customers “to build on storage solutions over time and stay organized.”

The new private label appears aligned with Target’s tradition of combining both form and function in its designs. The Brightroom line uses a variety of materials to achieve this including “breathable mesh for vegetable pantry storage, wood for warmth and durability, natural wovens to add texture and soften spaces, plastics that can be scrubbed clean and fabrics that can be folded and tucked away when not in use.”