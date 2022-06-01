Will Americans turn to Walmart and Target to organize their lives?
Americans need some sorting out. It would be difficult to get any other message this week with announcements from both Walmart and Target about new product line launches that their respective customers can use to organize their personal and professional lives.
Walmart introduced a line of home storage products as part of a collaboration with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders and stars of the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Get Organized with The Home Edit.”
The Home Edit Collection includes four organizing starter packs known as “Edits,” which have specific uses in the bathroom, laundry and pantry. A multi-purpose pack can be used in various locations in people’s homes. Other items in the line include an ornament organizer, stackable bins and risers.
Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, Home, Walmart U.S., said the retailer’s customers have seen their homes get more cluttered over the past year-and-a-half, creating an increased demand for products to bring some order to the chaos. Despite this, he said, “70 percent of Walmart customers say they don’t know where to start when it comes to organizing their homes. And with the New Year being a popular time for people to refresh and de-clutter their spaces, this is the perfect time to bring our customers an exclusive collection from The Home Edit.”
Target debuted its first owned line of storage and home organization products under the Brightroom line.
Samara Tuchband, senior vice president of merchandising, home, Target, said, “Brightroom is all about helping guests easily organize their homes with hundreds of well-designed and functional pieces — all at an incredible value.”
The Brightroom line comprises 450 products at its launch, including baskets, drawer dividers, hampers, pegboards and shelving units. Prices for most goods range from $1 to $25. Products across the portfolio are made to work together to make it “easy” for Target’s customers “to build on storage solutions over time and stay organized.”
The new private label appears aligned with Target’s tradition of combining both form and function in its designs. The Brightroom line uses a variety of materials to achieve this including “breathable mesh for vegetable pantry storage, wood for warmth and durability, natural wovens to add texture and soften spaces, plastics that can be scrubbed clean and fabrics that can be folded and tucked away when not in use.”
- Walmart Expands Home Assortment, Helps Make Organizing Simple, Stylish and Affordable With The Home Edit Collection – Walmart
- Put Everything in Its *Bright* Place with Target’s First Home Organization Owned Brand, Brightroom – Target
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the home organizing products category heating up in 2022? What is your evaluation of the new lines of home organizing products from Walmart and Target as well as their likely impact on category market share?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Home organization has been strong over the past two years as consumers have spent more time at home and have been receptive to clutter-busting advocates such as Marie Kondo and the “organization” trends on social media. However there is an opportunity for more sophisticated solutions, more professionalized ranges and a greater injection of fashion. Both Target and Walmart’s new lines seem to deliver on these things and reflect some of the aesthetics seen on Instagram and TikTok.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
This strategy will work. During the pandemic, we saw huge spikes in DIY Lowe’s and Home Depot’s businesses, and there were incredible amounts of large- to small-scale home renovation projects as well. Naturally, there will be a strong follow-on play for organizing products. Personally, I’ll be purchasing a few of these items for my home, as I have several projects that fall into this category.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I would have thought there was already home organizing products in the Walmart and Target (and other major retailers) merchandise. People always look for ways to declutter and organize their lives. And with more people spending more time at home, this makes even more sense. I see the Walmart line as something new and exciting to promote. The fact that these brands are pushing the category will have positive impact for the manufacturers and competitive impact for other retailers pushing similar merchandise.