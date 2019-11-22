Source: Shop Black Week 2019

Today marks the beginning of the very first “Shop Black Week” (Nov. 22 – Nov. 29) when Americans are being asked to make at least one purchase from a black-owned business.

“What we believe is that if every American made a purchase, no matter how small or big, most black-owned businesses wouldn’t be able to handle the increase, providing evidence that by supporting black-owned businesses on a regular basis, we could permanently and systematically change the economic condition of the black community forever,” said Carla Tillman, media strategist for Shop Black Week, in a statement.

Around 200 business and community groups are contributing to the effort, which supports a wide variety of businesses of all sizes.

“No time in recent history have so many different types of organizations come together for a single cause,” said Charles H. DeBow, III, vice president programs, National Black Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers and participants are optimistic it will help move the needle for black-owned businesses, in part, because of the wide media coverage the event has garnered. The major television networks and their affiliates, along with newspapers and magazines, have covered the story. Radio exposure has also been extensive, with news of the event making its way to talk radio, sports radio and Country and Western stations. Social media exposure has been robust.

“I’ve been in promotions for over 20 years, and being a part of a campaign that commands the volume and brevity of media attention has surprised even me,” said Rochelle Williams, Shop Black Week’s public relations representative.