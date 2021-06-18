Will Americans invite Best Buy into their backyards?
Best Buy has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the stay-at-home trend that developed since the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2020. The retailer’s leadership believes that Americans will stick with the behavior even as the threat from COVID-19 decreases and, as per its announcement earlier this week, is moving into product categories (grills, patio furniture and lawn equipment) not normally associated with a consumer electronics chain.
Why should consumers purchase grills from Best Buy rather than the stores where they have typically bought them? The retailer claims that its “expertise in delivery and on-site assembly” puts it in the position of ensuring “a great experience throughout the entire process” for its customers. The chain will include free delivery and on-site assembly of select grills when customers purchase $100 or more of grilling accessories. It is also offering to haul away old grills for $29.99 during its stops at customers’ homes.
Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said on the retailer’s first quarter earnings call that she and her team expect Americans “to be living some hybrid life for the foreseeable future” with a large percentage of daily activities, including work, education and entertainment, taking place at home. She said that there is “real demand for the continued innovation” and Best Buy is focused on delivering the products and services that meet these consumer needs.
The consumer electronics giant’s move into outdoor lifestyle categories may be seen by some as traveling outside its lane. Does Best Buy’s move reflect that it is somehow losing focus and straying from its core competency or does it represent a logical extension of its business to drive greater revenues, market share and profitability?
The retail industry has plenty of examples of companies moving into new product categories, with some achieving success and others falling short.
Amazon.com has come a long way from its bookselling days and today offers the greatest selection of merchandise under the sun.
J.C. Penney, under former CEO Marvin Ellison, moved into the major appliance category only to get out of the business shortly after his departure to Lowe’s.
Mr. Ellison has taken a similar approach at the home improvement retailer. Lowe’s sold products such as air hockey tables, bedding, exercise equipment, small appliances and other products to its customers during the Christmas holiday season.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Best Buy’s push into outdoor living products a keen business move or does it represent a loss of strategic focus? What are the keys to success for retailers moving into new product categories currently occupied by strong competitors?
President, Humetrics
Why is Best Buy letting a possibly good idea distract them from their core business? This is just not a great idea.
Director, Main Street Markets
I remember long ago, Best Buy was in categories that sat on the shelf and gathered dust. Eventually, they remerchandised and these categories were eliminated. We have come full circle now. The outdoor products might work if the assortment added can be run by your mobile device – I can see that tie-in being relevant. For me, Best Buy wouldn’t be the first place I would look for a grill or patio umbrella.
Managing Director, GlobalData
As a major beneficiary from the pandemic, Best Buy needs to find ways of maintaining sales levels – and it is unlikely this will come from core categories. Venturing into adjacent areas is fine and I don’t think it will do any harm, but it is a little odd. And, honestly, unless Best Buy is selling amazing products that are not available elsewhere or is offering services that are unique, it will not be the first port of call for consumers looking for these items. I would much prefer it to push on more logical areas like health technologies.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
Considering its importance to our country’s culture, outdoor grilling is an incredibly underserved shopping experience. The typical DIY BBQ display is devoid of experience or relevant product information, doesn’t show the product in context of its use, and places accessory products on a far removed aisle. Best Buy is smart to grab this opportunity to give consumers a better buying experience.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Best Buy can evolve into a version of what the hard goods side of Sears could have evolved into. It might have an electronics foundation, but to me they have demonstrated solid product curation and exemplary customer service. That’s a winning combination that can take them well into serving the needs of the modern home.
Content Marketing Strategist
Best Buy is wise to expand its assortment in the in-demand home category.
Last year, 78 percent of consumers upgraded their outdoor living space. Expanding into outdoor goods will grow Best Buy’s top line as a one-stop home shop.
To successfully enter new categories, retailers need distinct, innovative products aligned with consumer trends. They also need to continuously monitor their rivals’ moves to stay competitive and relevant.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It’s not a loss of focus for Best Buy, but an attempt at building a larger position in the customer’s minds to consider Best Buy as a source for outdoor products, complete with delivery, assembly, etc. But all their major competitors in this category have so deeply sunk their competitive stance in, that I think it will be really hard to unseat their competitors’ positioning for the minds of their customers. About the only way I see it happening is better service tactics and lower pricing of their offerings. And I am sure that no one at Best Buy wants a margin hit.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Think of this as Best Buy extending the socialization and entertainment function of the traditional living or family room to the backyard. Outdoor construction projects and sales of patio furniture have extended the living spaces beyond the four walls. Best Buy is making an opportunistic play on a strong consumer lifestyle trend.