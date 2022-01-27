Will Americans go to Lowe’s to buy dog food?

15 expert comments
Lowe’s customers in several states will not only be able to buy products for their household projects in the chain’s stores but can now also shop for dog food and other pet products.

The home improvement chain and Petco Health and Wellness Company are opening store-within-a-store pet products shops as part of a 15-store pilot in the Carolinas and Texas. The first store to feature a Petco shop will open in Alamo Ranch, TX, near San Antonio next month. The shops will cover around 1,100-square-feet and be positioned in the seasonal area at the front of Lowe’s stores. Some of the shops will also offer veterinary services, and the partnership is being extended to Lowe’s site with a designated Petco store, as well.

A CNBC report points out that both chains have been among the retail winners during the pandemic and that the new Petco shops are in line with Lowe’s willingness to expand into new categories as a means of driving its business.

Petco has also demonstrated a willingness to take new paths to attract pet parents as it faces competition from a wide variety of challengers, including Amazon.com, Chewy, PetSmart, Walmart and a range of pet specialty retailers. The company in October launched a new concept, Reddy SoHo, that seeks to grow on the popularity of the private label launched in 2018.

Nick Konat, Petco chief merchandising officer, sees his company’s Millennial customers and those shopping at Lowe’s having a lot in common.

“They’re a high-spend customer and they really take care of their pet like their family,” he told CNBC. “And they’ve also been doing the same with their homes, with a lot of them being new homeowners or new renters.”

Lowe’s decision to enter into this first-of-a-kind partnership with Petco seems to be founded on a recent survey it commissioned. The Herald Sun reports that 58 percent of those surveyed said they would be more likely to shop in a home improvement store if it also offered pet products for sale. Ninety percent of pet owners surveyed said they want their pets to be comfortable in their homes.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect the Lowe’s/Petco pilot to prove successful and to be scaled to more locations? How do you think this pilot will affect the thinking of Lowe’s and Petco’s primary competitors?

Braintrust
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 7 minutes ago

Everyone is getting into the store-in-store game, why not Lowe’s? Tractor Supply is a good example of selling both building supplies and pet/livestock goods and it’s proven to be a very successful formula. I suspect that there’s a strong overlap of pet owners and home owners that lean to DIY, so this looks like it could produce meaningful results for both brands.

The trick to store-in-store plays is that the brands need to be complementary and I believe that would be the case with Lowe’s and Petco. While I doubt that with will be a big deal from an overall revenue impact perspective for Lowes, it’s not nothing — smaller, incremental gains still add up and in Lowe’s battle with Home Depot, every inch counts.

John Orr
BrainTrust
John Orr
SVP of Retail at Ceridian
58 minutes 22 seconds ago

Absolutely, this will have degrees of success. It is all about convenience and where Lowe’s is most convenient, this is a natural. PETCO tried to brand a smaller footprint format years ago, but it required securing more locations. This Lowes approach leverages existing locations. Tractor Supply, although positioned for rural and farming, has proven the product mix works. Location location location.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
41 minutes 56 seconds ago

I believe that there is a more definitive relationship between rural, farming and pet ownership.

Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
31 minutes 44 seconds ago

And convenience, convenience, convenience!

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
57 minutes 7 seconds ago

As a huge fan of “uncommon partnerships,” I love this collaboration. Lowe’s shoppers will find value in eliminating a separate trip and Petco will broaden its reach and visibility. The common thread across these organizations will make it a formidable competitor in this shared space! I expect to see BIG results and I imagine that this pilot will scale quite quickly.

Melissa Minkow
BrainTrust
Melissa Minkow
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
54 minutes 43 seconds ago

This makes a lot of sense. The demographic now heavily shopping at Lowe’s is also the demographic investing in being good pet parents. This partnership would be executed perfectly with exclusive Petco merchandise that can’t be found in Petco’s own stores.

Liza Amlani
BrainTrust
Liza Amlani
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
51 minutes 4 seconds ago

Lowe’s is on the right track and with the right partner. Engaging loyal customers with a new (and pandemic proven) category + reaching a new demographic through an already loyal brand … it’s a win win.

David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
50 minutes 40 seconds ago

I do think this will be successful. Many homeowners find themselves at a Lowe’s nearly every weekend to pick up essentials for home improvement. Why not pick up pet food and other essentials for pets while on the same trip? Does this mean Home Depot will follow suit? Maybe, but this is evidence that retailers are open to a wide variety of collaboration in order to drive new experiences, value and revenue. I suspect we’ll see more of the same in 2022.

Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
50 minutes 24 seconds ago

They did their research! If you’re a DIYer, you DEF have a dog! Kinda cracks me up, but this is as good a test as we’ve seen from Lowe’s yet and I personally think it’ll work. Now, like “fashion” goods with Amazon, a lot is going to ride on quality here, but if they nail that, I think they’re really on to something.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
44 minutes 43 seconds ago

I question the correlation between DIY home repair and maintenance and pet ownership. However, so many people shop Lowe’s that, even if a medium percentage of those Lowe’s customers also were pet owners, the partnership could prove successful in expanding the Petco brand awareness, and consequently, its sales. Lowe’s partnership immediately increases the number of doors available to Petco without having to find, lease, and improve real estate — it’s ready made!

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
43 minutes 2 seconds ago

This is a great example of what retailers can accomplish when they focus on convenience and time-saving options they can offer their customer. I might have chuckled at this idea a couple of years ago, but then I remind myself how brilliant I thought it was when I saw my bank open an “office” in my grocery store. And then a dry cleaner opened in the same grocery store. Sometimes ideas and efficiencies like this work on all three levels. Win…win…win for both retailers and the customer.

Shawn Harris
BrainTrust
Shawn Harris
Senior Director, Global Retail and Hospitality Strategy & Business Development, Turing.ai
42 minutes 55 seconds ago

Yes, I believe this will work, and I would then expect competitors to follow suit. Also, see Menards. This type of adjacent expansion of SKUs, however executed, is relatively unbounded.

DeAnn Campbell
BrainTrust
DeAnn Campbell
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
42 minutes 51 seconds ago

Lowe’s is working to position themselves closer to the center of consumers’ daily needs instead of relying on the periodic needs of home improvements. Petco has already developed a popular ReddyPet shop in shop format, so bringing these learnings into Lowe’s shows every indicator that it will succeed. More and more, national retailers are gathering partners from every sector of retail to build an ecosystem of products and services around the customer to increase frequency of intersecting with those customers.

Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
40 minutes 16 seconds ago

The store within a store concept has been a winning collaboration for decades. This collaboration offers Lowe’s an opportunity to draw more traffic to their stores and serve customers with pets. While customers may not specifically go to Lowe’s for Petco’s products, the fact that they are there and it’s a complimentary product, they will consider the impulse buy.

These sorts of collaborations have worked very well for multiple retailers. It’s a win-win for Lowe’s and Petco. Petco has an opportunity to extend its reach and scale without the significant capital investment of opening up a new store location. For Lowe’s, its yet another merchandising category to serve the customer and draw more traffic

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
39 minutes 28 seconds ago

Some of Lowe’s competitors, like Menards, already have large pet care sections. This is a growth area so why not Lowe’s?

Pet care is much more than just selling bagged and canned food. There are specially areas, treatments, and more that are necessary in a pet department. And you need to be able to recommend the correct products. Because of this, I am glad that Lowe’s is partnering with Petco and not going it alone. Petco associates are specifically trained to understand pet needs.

