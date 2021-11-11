Will AMC deliver blockbuster results in the popcorn aisle?
AMC Entertainment, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., announced plans to bring its AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn to retail.
The popcorn, served in theaters since 1920, will be available through four new platforms:
- Owned retail: The company will open five “AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn” stores, counters and/or kiosks in shopping malls in the first half of 2022 and plans to have up to 15 by the end of 2022 and “significantly more” beyond. The initial locations are likely to be in malls without an AMC theater. Offerings will include traditional and gourmet-flavored popcorn, candy and soda.
- Home delivery: AMC will make its “freshly popped” popcorn available for delivery from nearby theaters through food delivery-to-home services.
- To-Go: “To Go” packages will be sold at theaters for takeout and/or pickup.
- Third-party retail: in 2022, AMC’s prepackaged and ready-to-pop microwavable popcorn will begin hitting shelves in supermarkets and convenience stores.
AMC said in a statement that the non-theater popcorn push provides an opportunity to diversify and create new revenue streams.
“The announcement that AMC will become a competitor in the multi-billion popcorn market is so natural and logical, one wonders why the idea has not been tried before,” said Adam Aron, AMC’s chairman and CEO, in a statement.
He noted that AMC is the largest freshly popped popcorn provider in the U.S., popping in the range of 50 tons per day. He said, “With this new AMC initiative, we expect to reach entirely new segments of the U.S. population with our popular AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn.”
The launch comes as pandemic-wary consumers remain reluctant to return to cinemas and the home-entertaining threat from streaming services from Netflix, Hulu, Disney and Apple has accelerated. A Wall Street Journal article from early October said cinema owners are being forced to reimagine how their spaces are used and are experimenting with sporting event broadcasts and video game play.
The popcorn category is also experiencing a resurgence with the introduction of a variety of gourmet flavors and has become popular as a healthy, on-the-go snack, rich in vitamin B complex, antioxidants and fibers.
- AMC Entertainment to Expand Its Business Beyond Theatrical Exhibition and Enter the Multi-Billion Dollar Popcorn Industry – AMC
- AMC Theatres Will Start Selling Popcorn in Shopping Malls and Supermarkets – Variety
- The Future Of Movie Theaters Is More Than Just Movies – The Wall Street Journal
- Universal Tosses Cinemas a Lifeline While Testing New Distribution Model – The Wall Street Journal
- Popcorn Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Ready-to-Eat, Microwave), By Flavor (Sweet, Savory), By Shape (Mushroom, Butterfly), By Application (Home, Commercial), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028 – Million Insights – Million Insights
- Slideshow: Tracking the latest popcorn innovation – Baking Business
- Flavor innovation makes popcorn category ‘pop’ – Candy Industry
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that it’s “natural and logical” to bring popcorn from AMC’s theaters to retail settings? Which of the four distribution options will likely be most successful? What advice would you have for the launch?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Will AMC deliver blockbuster results in the popcorn aisle?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a good move by AMC, which can trade off its name and consumers’ love of authentic movie popcorn. However they are a little late to the party. Our local movie theater, Arizona-based Harkins, has been doing this for some time! You can order their popcorn for delivery, they have curbside pickup, and it is available through local Kroger (Fry’s) stores. It has proved to be a great way of generating a little revenue during a pandemic that battered movie theaters.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
Concessions drive huge amounts of revenue and margins for theater chains. Customers pay exorbitant prices not for quality, but because of time, place, and occasion. Hotdogs sell for $10 at a ball game. That doesn’t mean people will pay that much in a normal retail setting. I don’t recall the taste of AMC popcorn or how different it is from Regal popcorn or the discount theater popcorn in my city.
Sorry, but this doesn’t make sense. Given the low-risk launch profile, the damage may not be as much.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Popcorn at the movies tastes so good because it’s part of the overall theater experience. Will that magic translate to your home? Maybe.
In Chicago we have a couple of popcorn brands with shops in malls and airports that are always busy. With that in mind an AMC kiosk at the mall, where the popcorn is served fresh, makes more sense than on the already over-saturated grocery aisles where it is just another brand.
The snacking situation at most malls isn’t that exciting. AMC is known for its popcorn, so why not give this a try?
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Munching on theater popcorn while watching a movie at home will be delightful. I like this strategy and believe three of the four strategies will succeed. However “owned retail” will struggle for several reasons. First, mall traffic is waning and many retailers are moving out. Second, consumers are spending more time and dollars at “work-live-play” communities, where there are a variety of outdoor activities for retail, restaurants, dog parks, etc. If I were AMC, I’d seriously think about shifting the locations of my stores to these highly popular locations. Home delivery, to-go and shelf retail – IMHO – are home runs! I can’t wait to order and consume.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I agree 100 percent with the statement that it is “natural and logical” to bring AMC branded popcorn to consumers in their home. Personally I believe in the long run that the grocery aisle will be the top channel for distribution. Microwave, I think, probably gives consumers the easiest access to the hot fresh popcorn they love from the theater. Enough so that there are a number of brands already selling “theater-style” products.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
VP Planning, TPN Retail
Sad. Trying desperately to bring crowds back into the theaters. Good luck to them. Technology, fueled by the pandemic, has changed movie viewing and media consumption habits forever. Change or die.
Better would be to revamp the theater into a virtual reality experience – without the headset!