Source: Lamps Plus/YouTube

It will be “lights, camera, action” when Lamps Plus debuts its first Amazon Live video next week as part of the retailer’s efforts to increase sales during the 48-hour Prime Day event.

Lamps Plus, which bills itself as “the nation’s largest lighting retailer,” will go live with the video on Tuesday, July 16. The 10-minute broadcast will be hosted by Jennifer Farrell, an interior designer and on-camera personality, to discuss the chain’s top selling table and floor lamps and sconces. Consumers will be able to ask and have questions answered during the event.

The retailer, which operates 37 stores in seven western states, has made extensive use of videos in the past. Last year, it created its first video ads on Amazon, leading to this year’s live event. Lamps Plus has also found success with video on other channels.

“One of our more recent initiatives focused on buying guide video content for our site and YouTube channel based on users’ questions and reviews, leading us to create different series with installation, purchasing and styling tips,” Angela Hsu, senior vice president of marketing and eCommerce for Lamps Plus, told RetailWire in an interview.

With the Prime Day event, Lamps Plus is looking to build on a successful 15-year run on Amazon’s marketplace. Success, Ms. Hsu said, will be determined based on specific metrics.

“We will look at a combination of cost per view, cost per engagement, cost of sales and reach,” she said. “We will also review the sales lift of the products we showcase on Amazon Live as well as the overall sales lift of our Lamps Plus products on Amazon.”

The retailer is a big believer in being wherever its customers are. Lamps Plus, in addition to Amazon, also sells on the eBay and Walmart marketplaces.

Broadcast details: Watch Lamps Plus at https://www.amazon.com/live at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, July 16. The event may also be accessed through the Amazon shopping app.