Will Amazon department stores spell trouble for Kohl’s?
Amazon.com is planning to open several large retail stores in the U.S. that will be its take on the department store model, reports The Wall Street Journal.
The locations, which will measure around 30,000 square feet, will be much smaller than a typical full-line department store and offer Amazon’s various private labels as well as popular consumer brands in categories including apparel, consumer electronics and furniture.
The stores, with locations in California and Ohio, represent Amazon’s latest move into physical retail. The retail giant currently operates several formats with its name on the banner — Amazon Fresh, Amazon Books and Amazon Four Star. Whole Foods Market is the Amazon property with the largest number of physical locations.
Amazon’s connection to the department stores has until now largely been focused on repurposing empty anchor locations in malls to serve as local distribution centers. The company at various times has also been linked to rumors of acquisitions, such as J.C. Penney and Kohl’s, that never materialized.
Kohl’s has frequently pointed to its relationship with Amazon — it accepts product returns for the site in all its stores — as a plus for its business. The chain’s executives have maintained that the traffic to its stores driven by those returns has led to incremental purchases.
Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohl’s, told analysts yesterday on the retailer’s earnings call that Amazon has “been great partners.” She said it was clear from the start of the companies’ working relationship that they had “complementary strengths.”
“We do returns really well and we provide the seamless experience to their customers. And what we get in return is new customers, traffic,” she said, adding, “and one of the things we have actually seen is that our conversion year-on-year is improving.”
Ms. Gass did not offer any statements indicating that a change was forthcoming.
“They’re very pleased in terms of how we support them in their returns process, and both companies kind of share the obsession on putting the customer first and exceeding customer expectations, and we have world-class promoter scores. So plan to continue forward,” she said.
Kohl’s reported second-quarter earnings of $2.48 a share and raised its forecast as consumers have returned to stores with millions of Americans getting vaccinated and state and local governments lifting measures tied to preventing the pandemic’s spread.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you expect a smaller box Amazon department store to look and operate compared to legacy retailers in the same channel? What would this and the development of smaller box stores by Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom say about department stores going forward?
9 Comments on "Will Amazon department stores spell trouble for Kohl’s?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon’s move into larger retail spaces was inevitable and this latest move appears to be yet another experiment in operating physical stores. While many have been predicting that Amazon would acquire one of the existing department store retailers like J.C. Penney or Kohl’s, this latest move may merely be a precursor to a larger play once they have developed and refined a larger store format. While it’s impossible to say how fast or how far this concept will go – other than acquiring Whole Foods, Amazon’s expansion into physical retailing has been relatively modest – what is clear is that physical retailing is becoming an increasingly important part of Amazon’s retail business.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
But “department stores are dead,” says one retail outlet every three months.
“But everything is only going to be online,” said every digital native(!)
“Who would go to a store anymore?” Asked many retail conferences.
Heck even the ICSC – the International Council of Shopping Centers, the home to department stores, had to run from their own name and change it to the ambiguous Innovating Commerce Serving Communities.
Maybe Kohl’s taught Amazon how to do physical well but one thing is clear — physical locations, malls, and department stores all got a lift from this news.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Kohl’s stores are almost entirely in the 60,000-to-90,000 square footage range, so in some ways the Amazon move feels more akin to Target’s small format stores. Yes, there is risk to Kohl’s but a lot depends on Amazon’s location strategy. If the smaller format allows for more urban locations (vs. suburban power centers and strip malls), then Kohl’s has less to worry about. Amazon’s track record in brick-and-mortar stores is mixed.
Ultimately, content will make or break this Amazon concept, while Kohl’s continues to position itself up and away from Target. (See: Sephora, Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer, Cole Hahn as a few examples.) Amazon may also discover that it’s hard to replicate its vast online assortment in a 30,000-square foot building that also serves as a return center.
Content Marketing Strategist
Compared to legacy department stores, expect Amazon to offer superior convenience, speed and agility.
To rock omnichannel service and maximize sales, Amazon will likely offer:
Streamlined box stores will make the customer experience more efficient and inviting than department stores with sprawling footprints.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I wouldn’t count out an Amazon deal with Kohl’s just yet. It has to be tempting to get into retail with both feet versus building from scratch. So these new Amazon “department stores” are just that. A test at building a new model from the ground up. They will very quickly learn just how easy or difficult that will be versus buying Kohl’s and re-rationalizing both product and process. No matter which way that conversation goes, existing department stores need to figure out what to do with their abundance of unproductive space. My favorite example is a two-story Sears that I watched being converted into one floor of Sears and one floor of Primark. Lots of existing mall anchor department stores could house a new Amazon, and — So many possibilities!
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
I’m still trying to figure out how different these stores will be from their “top item” stores. Those aren’t particularly small as-is, but will these stores just be larger versions of those? Or will product assortment differ? I kind of feel as though Amazon is just doing this to prove they can do anything, even the type of retail that has been in decline.
Ironically, I expect Amazon to put a lot of effort into the sales associate strategy in these stores in order to differentiate the experience from the online channel.
If they nail the department store format, I’m sure the legacy department stores still in need of a refresh will change their formula to mirror Amazon’s.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Whichever way you cut it, this won’t be helpful for traditional department stores whose defenses are weak after decades of under-investment and failing to evolve. Obviously, the scale of the damage depends on how far and fast Amazon rolls this concept out – and that remains to be seen as this, in true Amazon fashion, could be a play to experiment and learn. Then again, it could be the prelude to a much wider physical push.
But how very ironic if stores which have shouted the narrative of how Amazon’s online business has destroyed physical retail, suddenly find themselves under attack from Amazon in the physical world. Of course, it is utter nonsense that many legacy U.S. retailers were damaged by online. They weren’t. They were harmed by their own internal failures.
VP of Advertising | Buy Box Experts
Amazon will certainly put its own slant on the department store model. Using its masses of data to create a unique customer experience. It’s smart of them to diversify, it will be interesting to see if this is the right bet.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m going to completely disagree with Lisa – this is another retail experiment by Amazon that is doomed to failure. They live by the long tail, which is totally antithetical to a department store, which has to be at the top of the curve. What can they possibly offer in a store except low prices? Oh wait – they offer low prices because a.) they don’t have to stock a lot of stuff in a retail store and b.) they’ve always put profits secondary to building businesses – a model that doesn’t work in real stores. My guess is this does nothing to existing retailers except bringing some traffic to a dead mall they may be in.