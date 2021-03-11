Source: Aldi

Aldi has partnered with six food bloggers and influencers to create its first-ever “Charcuterie Board of Directors” to inspire shoppers this holiday season to develop their own meat and cheese platter.

Each board member received a special designation based on the talents they bring to guiding innovative combinations on charcuterie boards, a hot trend in recent years. The board includes:

Sarah Crawford , the Sweet Talker, a Boston-based founder of the Broma Bakery baking blog;

Gaby Dalkin , the Charcuterie Chef, an Los Angeles-based chef and food/lifestyle writer known for her What’s Gaby Cooking blog dedicated to California-inspired recipes;

Rosalynn Daniels , the Family Foodie, an Atlanta-based Black lifestyle blogger and recipe developer;

Kasim Hardaway , the Recipe Realist, a culinary photographer and one of Kansas City’s most influential online food personalities;

Marissa Mullen , the Spread Stylista, a Brooklyn-based creator of the popular Instagram account, Cheese by Numbers;

Sarah Tracey , the Wine Whisperer, a New York City-based sommelier and author of The Lush Life blog;

Kim Brazington , the Cheese Queen, Aldi’s buying director for cheese in the U.S.

The ambassadors will offer board styling guidance online through stop-motion videos, virtual demonstrations and an array of build-by-number templates. In stores, Aldi will display a “Charcuterie Board Must-Have” shopping guide and tags on cured meats, cheeses and add-on accoutrements.

Whole Foods and Kroger have also tapped influential bloggers for campaigns, but most grocers seem to focus on driving social engagement with regular shoppers. In September, Albertsons said it was designating 20 of its own employees as ambassadors who will encourage discovery with ingredients and prompt customers to shop for food items via Pinterest.

Fashion and beauty bloggers are much more heavily recruited for affiliate marketing and livestream shopping campaigns. Walmart, Nordstrom and Target have collaborated with social media stars to create collections.

Inmar’s 2021 Social Commerce survey of 1,000 adults taken in April found that 35.2 percent of respondents follow influencers on social media channels for recipe inspiration, fairly close to the 40.6 percent that follow influencers for fashion/style/beauty inspiration.