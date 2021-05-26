Will a web game drive sales for a ‘farm-to-face’ beauty brand?

1 expert comments
Discussion
Source: Farmacy Beauty Lab promotional video
May 26, 2021
by Matthew Stern

Not every consumer is a serious video gamer, but plenty of people play casual games online to pass the time. Beauty brand Farmacy now plans to use an on-website video game to capture the attention of potential customers.

The “farm-to-face” brand intends to launch its “Farmacy Beauty Lab” game on its website by the end of June, according to Glossy. Website visitors will play the simple game and, after completing it, will be taken to a screen where they can personalize the label of a bottle of skin cream.

The game was intended to be an exclusive for a virtual press and influencer event in April, but the brand folded it into its broader public-facing web strategy. The company plans to update Farmacy Beauty Lab in the future to peg the game play to other products and ad campaigns. The Farmacy website averages 250,000 sessions per month with an average duration of two-and-a-half minutes. The company anticipates the game will increase dwell time.

A video from April depicting the game shows simulation-style game play, in which the player clicks on vials of ingredients moving along a conveyor belt to collect them and thereby create an order of the correct skin cream product. With each click of an on-screen ingredient vial, the customer sees a pop-up window of information about that ingredient.

While the move may be non-traditional for a beauty brand, Farmacy is of course not the first brand to try to leverage online gaming to promote engagement. For instance in 2017, the now defunct Jet.com launched a mobile quiz game with prizes attached. McDonald’s in Sweden once ran an in-restaurant mobile trivia game, and numerous other retailers as varied as Schlotzsky’s and TGI Friday’s U.K. have run promotions built around online games.

In the beauty space, there have been some recent examples of unconventional brand marketing which have paid off, including a series of collaborations between e.l.f. and Chipotle to bring collections of burrito-themed beauty products to market that quickly sold out.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Can using gamification to enhance web engagement lead to higher cart conversion rates? What do you see as the keys to making gamification tactics work for Farmacy and other consumer-direct brands and retailers?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Can using gamification to enhance web engagement lead to higher cart conversion rates?"

Matthew SternEditor, RetailWire

Matthew SternEditor, RetailWire

Join the Discussion!

1 Comment on "Will a web game drive sales for a ‘farm-to-face’ beauty brand?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
David Leibowitz
BrainTrust
David Leibowitz
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
9 minutes 44 seconds ago

This looks like an innovative concept to drive consumer engagement. Brands that focus on integrated marketing are realizing that the consumer website is the destination. To drive awareness and traffic, brands need compelling, interactive and shareable experiences.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Can using gamification to enhance web engagement lead to higher cart conversion rates?"

Matthew SternEditor, RetailWire

Matthew SternEditor, RetailWire

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely is the Farmacy Beauty Lab to become popular with fans of the brand?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 