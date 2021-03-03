Will a third-party marketplace step up and give Amazon a run for its money?
A new survey of over 1,000 U.S. brands finds online marketplaces to be their strongest growth opportunity, although some are looking for options beyond Amazon.com.
The survey from Feedvisor, an Amazon repricing platform, found 53 percent believe e-marketplaces are their greatest source of opportunity, up from 43 percent last year. That’s followed by mobile/app commerce (47 percent) and social media marketing (44 percent) — both of which outpaced e-marketplaces the prior year.
“From a consumer’s standpoint, e-marketplaces offer a more convenient shopping experience to discover, compare, and purchase products from an array of brands on a single platform,” the study states.
Beyond consumer appeal, their growth is being driven by retailers, such as Kroger, launching their own online marketplaces.
The Feedvisor survey found 18 percent of brands surveyed are selling on Walmart’s marketplace. Asked about expansion, 21 percent said they would consider expanding to Kroger, outpacing others including Instacart, 17 percent; Target, 16 percent; and Walmart, 13 percent. Twenty-seven percent would consider expanding to Google Shopping.
However, the survey showed Amazon dominates online marketplaces in the U.S.:
- Seventy-eight percent of respondents are currently selling on Amazon’s marketplace, up from 55 percent last year;
- For 47 percent of brands with an Amazon presence, the platform represents more than half of their company’s overall e-commerce sales, up from 42 percent the prior year;
- Sixty-one percent of brands on Amazon have seen their overall revenue increase by up to 30 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Amazon marketplace’s strengths include its reach, given its daily traffic, extensive product assortment, fulfillment infrastructure, customer analytics and marketing services.
The top reasons to sell on Amazon (either directly or third-party) were found to be new customer acquisition, increased sales volume, market share, access to customer insights and analytics, and generating brand awareness — all cited by at least 88 percent of respondents. Sixty-percent of brands put their most popular products on Amazon.
The top reason to leverage e-marketplaces aside from Amazon is to build brand awareness, cited by 57 percent; followed by driving sales, 52 percent; and product liquidation, 43 percent.
- 42 percent More Brands Are Selling on Amazon Now Than Before COVID-19, According to Feedvisor Brand Survey – Feedvisor
- Brands, Amazon, and the Rise of E-Marketplaces – Feedvisor
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How much of an uphill battle do retailers face competing against Amazon with their own online marketplaces? Which advantages (reach, product range, fulfillment capabilities, shopper analytics, advertising tools, etc.) will be the hardest versus the easiest to compete against?
Join the Discussion!
13 Comments on "Will a third-party marketplace step up and give Amazon a run for its money?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
I would definitely say that most retailers launching a new marketplace are not trying to compete with Amazon directly. They are trying to launch something to expand their supply that stays true to their brand.
If you can:
and you have:
then you are a good candidate to launch a marketplace and be successful. I see too many retailers launching marketplaces without enough traffic to justify the effort and expense.
President, Spieckerman Retail
I’ve been cautioning against the coming “marketplace mayhem” for a couple of years and it is now upon us. Retailers have to be careful here because if marketplaces continue to proliferate, eventually everyone will be selling the same categories and brands and no one stands for anything. Then it’s a race to the bottom on price. Amazon has underscored the perils of being a category killer. Swinging too far to the other side of the spectrum is just as problematic. Retailers like Best Buy, and to some degree Target, have been more selective and deliberate in building out their marketplaces. As tempting as it is to go hog wild once online platforms are constructed, others would be wise to follow their example.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Forming a brand new marketplace to complete with Amazon is possible but not likely and not advisable. However there is opportunity for retailers to sell through other major retailers’ marketplaces, if preferred agreements can be reached. It would take some major problem within Amazon, and a long time, before another similar marketplace could take hold of the online retail marketplace.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Do most retailers have the margin to support that?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Excellent question which I cannot answer because I do not know the numbers, but probably not…
Managing Partner, RSR Research
It’s very hard to displace a champion. I know there are companies creating roll-ups of marketplace retailers. Theoretically, that gives them more “buying power” so they can go to Amazon, other marketplaces or just start their own. I know that valuations for marketplace roll-ups are very high. So someone clearly thinks there’s a change a’coming.
But it’s very hard to displace a champion.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Retailers need to compete with Amazon on their strengths and not simply copy Amazon. They have local stores that can be used for collection and returns, have visibility on the high street and, most importantly, staff in stores who can help represent their brand and provide exceptional customer service. Amazon does not have that capability. It is in the hands of delivery drivers who do not even speak to the customers. Retailers really do need to use this precious resource and competitive edge to build their marketplaces and show online retailers that they can benefit from these strengths.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Displacing Amazon? Extremely difficult, if not impossible. Differentiating from Amazon? That’s a much easier task, and should be the only reason to attempt it. Otherwise, it’s a race to the bottom. And Amazon already owns the bottom.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Today’s instant poll asks which advantages (reach, product range, fulfillment capabilities, shopper analytics, advertising tools, etc.) will be the hardest versus the easiest to compete against. Hard question. I picked “reach” because I believe it best defines critical mass. By that definition, Amazon will be hard to touch.
If I am a retailer not named Walmart or Target, I take advantage of who gives me the most reach and whose resources give me the best customer. After Amazon, I join as many others as I can. Several weeks ago we wrote about Amazon upgrading tools for their marketplace participants. It’s not surprising that, of all the Amazon silos, marketplace generates the highest ROI.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Amazon is like Kleenex. It is a brand name that has morphed into becoming the generic term for online marketplaces. For any single retailer to effectively compete will be a very steep uphill battle. Amazon has had years to hone its offer. Everything from the order process to the growing of its own delivery fleet of planes and trucks.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
It’s really “all of the above” for Amazon at this point. Speed, convenience, price, deep consumer data, trust, verticality, scale — I mean, you”d be better off going niche in terms of a marketplace, like a sneakers market or cycling, but the time for taking on the 900 pound gorilla en masse has long since passed.
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
E-commerce is no longer an add-on, it’s the beating heart of the retail business model, making new marketplace platforms a major growth area in the retail industry. Retailers are pulling away from the high costs extracted by third parties like Amazon and are actively seeking other alternatives. Brands and retailers want more control over their profit margins, and over the end-to-end customer experience. It’s hard to build brand loyalty with your customer when their products arrive wrapped in Amazon logos. A new breed of third-party marketplaces is already taking shape, such as Walmart in the U.S., or Centennial Shopping Centers in Canada that offer a more integrated partnership with brands and retailers and include something Amazon doesn’t currently offer – a physical store channel, which is an essential component in making e-commerce profitable. Amazon is about to feel the heat of competition.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
Sorry – Amazon Rules. It will only get to be more so the case because they have the resources and will continue to conquer. Their mission – “to help consumers find, discover and buy anything, and empower businesses and content creators to maximize their success” is something they take seriously. Be Afraid. Be very afraid.