Will a ‘skyscraper’ store change how groceries are delivered in cities?
Grocery stores that manage their back-end operations with busy hives of robots have gone from speculative fiction to reality. One recent entry into the space has made headlines with its plans to build up instead of out.
A startup called Urbx has announced plans to launch a robotic grocer that is 150 feet tall (nearly as tall as an average water tower) and only 1,800 square feet around, according to The Takeout.
As planned, the pick and pack duties carried out on the upper floors of the building will be managed by automated robots, which will carry orders down to an area to be collected by delivery people. The startup promises one-hour delivery. At ground floor, Urbx markets will feature a small storefront where customers can order products and have them procured and delivered within five minutes by a robot.
Urbx’s vertical grocery store is hardly the only vision of an automated grocery concept to hit the scene recently.
The automated micro-fulfillment center, Fabric, formerly CommonSense Robotics, features hundreds of robots in a warehouse one-tenth the size of a football field, according to a Marketplace report. Robots navigate shelves stacked with bins to automatically pick and pack orders. As with Urbx’s space efficient layout, the Fabric warehouse is designed to fit into an urban landscape. The startup touts a five-minute time period from when a customer places an order to when the order is ready to be delivered.
While these robot hives are smaller and suited for fulfilling online orders in high-density urban areas, some big name grocers are using robotic fulfillment at a much larger scale.
In the U.S., Kroger has been making big moves in this space. The chain announced in 2019 that it would be partnering with Ocado to build 20 robot hive warehouses in Central Florida and the Mid-Atlantic.
Earlier this month, Kroger opened the first of the facilities in Ohio, according to the Dayton Daily News. The warehouse is able to assemble a 50-item order in six minutes. Manual picking of an order of that size takes an average of 30 to 45 minutes.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see a vertically-oriented, automated grocer like Urbx and other automated facilities being able to make good when it comes to fast picking, packing and delivery? Do you consider some of these solutions having greater advantages compared to the others?
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
This is a very clever twist on the micro-fulfillment center (MFC) concept. MFCs have been a hot trend recently with many grocers currently testing or considering the concept. For areas where real estate is expensive, this vertically-oriented MFC concept is a stellar option.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
You got it David. This is an evolution of the use of commercial real estate.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Micro-fulfillment is definitely the future in tight areas and cities.
It does not mean exclusively, however. Target is not currently using micro-fulfillment but has been very successful with small-format stores in urban areas.
Walmart has started experimenting with micro-fulfillment as well.
Let’s not get carried away, however. Automation is not the “end all,” and micro-fulfillment has trouble with cold-chain (expensive), heavy/bulky or irregular items, so it is not yet suitable for all applications.
Experimentation is still needed by most players at this stage in order to get to the cost/financial profile needed to justify the investment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a very interesting development. By reducing the ground footprint of the store, the rent is presumably a lot lower – which is especially important in urban markets where property is expensive. The automation aspects are also aligned with the necessity of improving efficiency and reducing labor costs. However it will be very interesting to see how the financials of this stack up, especially in terms of return on investment.