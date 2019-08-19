Will a rental subscription program lift Banana Republic’s results?
Banana Republic, like sister divisions Gap and Old Navy, had a tough go of it in the first quarter with its same-store sales falling three percent, one year after posting a three percent gain. Now, days ahead of its second-quarter earnings announcement, the chain has gone public with its plans to launch a new clothing subscription rental service that management believes can help Banana Republic open a new revenue stream while generating incremental permanent sales as well.
Next month, Banana Republic will debut Style Passport, a monthly service the company is counting on to appeal to younger female customers who want to continually switch up their wardrobes and reduce the associated environmental impact at the same time.
“We’re constantly evolving with our customer, meeting her where she is shopping,” said Mark Breitbard, CEO and president of Banana Republic, in a statement.
The new service, he added, will enable the chain to “gather valuable insights from a highly interactive customer base that can be used to design future product and experiences.”
The monthly fee for Style Passport will be $85 to rent up to three pieces at a time. The program comes with free priority shipping, complimentary laundering services, unlimited exchanges and returns. Customers can choose to purchase any of the garments they rent. Banana Republic is planning to roll out a similar program for its male customers in the future.
The chain has partnered with CaaStle, a rental technology platform, to roll out Style Passport. It also plans to begin offering its own buy online, pick up in-store option in the fall.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the pros and/or cons of Banana Republic’s launch of Style Passport? Which retailers demonstrate best practices in how to run similar rental subscription programs?
8 Comments on "Will a rental subscription program lift Banana Republic’s results?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
While I understand the allure of a rental subscription service to management, I believe there are a number challenges with Banana Republic’s launch of Style Passport. The brand is struggling to get shoppers to want their products, and offering them as a rental subscription isn’t going to make the brand more desirable. Furthermore, the cost to implement a program like this, which includes delivery and laundry will likely prove to be seriously unprofitable. If the goal is to breathe a little new life into a tired brand, I don’t think Style Passport is the ticket.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Bluntly, no I do not see this as a major step forward for Banana Republic. I see it as Banana Republic jumping on a passing bandwagon!
There is no doubt that rental is growing but it is only growing in certain parts of the apparel market. Expensive garments people would not usually buy, occasional wear such as very formal garments that don’t get much use, and premium and niche brands are all growth segments. Basic, everyday clothing is not a significant growth segment. And basic, everyday clothing is what Banana Republic sells.
What’s more, Banana Republic’s problem is that its styles are often mismatched with what consumers want. If people don’t want product then it doesn’t matter how you offer it to them. They won’t rent, buy or otherwise acquire it.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Subscription models have proven to have strong consumer appeal. There is definitely more upside potential and risks to testing a rental subscription model for Banana Republic. Consumers like variety and options and this is another way to attract new customers or gain a greater share of wallet from existing customers.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Style Passport could be a great way to add new lift to the Banana Republic brand. My concern is that based on research I’ve read and witnessed around the brand, I would have focused on a young male audience.
The idea has a lot of merit and I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
While my company has yet to do an official focus group on rental subscription programs, I can anecdotally say that I haven’t seen this trend embraced by any of my younger friends or family members. Many, however, do use Rent the Runway because, unlike chain store clothing, the designer items offered there are aspirational.
Banana Republic sells traditional, classic apparel, it’s not the place to go to hunt for trends. Visit a store and take a look at the shoppers – they are mostly Gen X and Baby Boomers. You might find younger Millennials who work in companies that require traditional dress, but you are unlikely to find anyone from Gen Z shopping there without a parent.
Almost every chain retailer now offers a rental subscription program, but there doesn’t seem to be a lot of data on how well the programs are working. I’ll be interested to hear if Style Passport attracts younger customers.
Sr Director, Global Enterprise Marketing, Infovista
Georgeanne, I think you’ve nailed a key point about subscription programs – the aspirational element. These programs work when consumers see value in obtaining merchandise they see as too expensive to outright buy but still want to use them. That’s the aspirational component that makes such a program desireable. It’s just not clear Banana Republic has such merchandise.
Sr Director, Global Enterprise Marketing, Infovista
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
So very sad. BR has not changed with the times. The category of career apparel no longer exists in the traditional sense. While tailored jackets mixed with casual counterparts are a current trend, BR jackets are, as always, strictly tailored in the traditional sense. A huge disconnect! Plus $85 per month! Too much. A double negative. Weighted down by unlimited exchanges and returns plus complimentary laundering services! A logistical and in-store nightmare. Truly misguided.