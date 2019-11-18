Photo: Zappos

Zappos announced the launch of Goods for Good, a site featuring over 150 eco- and socially-conscious brands.

Zappos features products on Goods for Good under the following categories:

Vegan products constructed without animal parts or possessing components synthesized from animal parts, such as glue.

Give Back products that have some community impact, including brands that make donations based on product sales or that spearhead community activism.

Sustainably certified products that have been qualified by an industry-certifying organization with at least one industry standard for environmental or socioeconomic impact.

Organic products composed of organic cotton and other materials with a lower environmental impact.

Recycled materials made entirely or in part from recycled materials, such as water bottles.

The site currently features four “brand spotlights” telling the stories behind Fjällräven, Life Is Good, Tentree and Diff Eyewear.

“We know for our customers every purchase matters and they’re passionate about investing in products that contribute to a greater good,” said Steven Bautista, Head of Charitable Giving, Zappos, in a statement. “We want to ensure the best service and shopping experience possible, so we’ve made it fast and easy for them to view all relevant products at once and learn about each brand’s purpose.”

In September, Nordstrom launched a Sustainable Style site featuring brands sorted based on whether they are sustainably sourced, are responsibly manufactured or give back through charities. Zappos’ site embraces more elements of a larger purpose-driven theme.

Studies continue to find consumers, particularly members of Gen-Z and Millennials, are seeking out brands for sustainable and ethical reasons:

A January survey of U.S. consumers by information technology firm CGS found 47 percent would pay more for a sustainable product.

Accenture’s fourteenth annual survey exploring purpose-led brands found that globally, 63 percent of consumers prefer to buy goods and services from companies that stand for a shared purpose that reflects their personal values and beliefs, and are ditching those that don’t.

Kantar’s Purpose 2020 study showed that brands with perceived positive impact outperform brands that are not or only partially perceived that way.