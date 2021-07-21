Will a new private label be a good fit for Macy’s customers?
Macy’s has long been searching for a way to become fashionable and relevant again. In the past few years it has implemented in-store VR-based furniture design and promised omnichannel acceleration. The apparel chain’s latest attempt, though, is about the product.
Macy’s is launching a new private label brand called “And Now This,” according to a press release. The retailer is touting the clothing line as fashion-forward and contemporary and has planned related events in New York City, Chicago and Fort Lauderdale throughout late July.
This is not Macy’s only recent attempt to appeal to a new, more fashion conscious consumer. The retailer announced in May the launch of a Macy’s-exclusive plus-sized collection, designed in conjunction with TV host Nina Parker.
Macy’s recent fashion rollouts look to be an attempt to capitalize on the tailwinds of vaccination-related economic reopenings across the U.S.
The retailer reported a same-store sales gain in the first quarter of 2021 with CEO Jeff Gennette stating that the chain did not view the business improvement as merely a short-term pop. Mr. Gennette pointed to 4.6 million new customers acquired during that quarter, a 23 percent increase from 2019. Forty-seven percent of Macy’s customers bought online from the retailer for the first time during that period.
Numerous factors have led to Macy’s loss of relevance in recent years. Waning foot traffic in malls has been rough on the retailer. Amazon.com’s encroachment in the apparel category with its own private label brands, often introduced quietly on its website, is also thought to have played a role.
Other once popular mall-based brands also continue to struggle to reinvent themselves to meet the demands of a new retail ecosystem. The once highly-fashionable Gap, for instance, has suffered significantly over the past decade or more. Like Macy’s, the chain became well known for deep discounts during this time period. Most recently, Gap has begun forming unexpected partnerships to get its products to a new consumer base. The retailer inked a deal to have its Gap Home line of home essentials appear both on walmart.com and, eventually, Walmart’s physical shelves.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think adding private label lines like And Now This can help Macy’s become fashionable with customers again? What does a retailer in a position like Macy’s have to do to make its new private label a success?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Adding private label fashion lines is a great way for Macy’s to elevate its image as a place for fashion. With private labels, not available elsewhere, retailers can differentiate their brand and develop a base of loyal customers that like the new brand. The key to a successful launch of the new private label brand is to increase awareness with advertising to inspire consumers to try the new brand.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Private label is a great idea for a retailer, but what is great about this particular
private label?
“And Now This” – I’d like to meet the agency that got paid for this name.
I have trouble with these concepts which start and end with the idea of “we need a little more margin” rather than starting with what consumers are actually looking for. Macy’s is not going to disrupt fast-fashion for instance.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Good private label apparel is beneficial in two ways: it enhances margin and it creates some exclusive differentiation. As such, it is something Macy’s should have seriously tackled years ago – but better late than never! From what I can see, the “And Now This” range looks on-point from the perspective of being a casual collection suited to the more relaxed way people are dressing. However its success will depend on execution and I have some concerns here. First, how it looks in-store is important and, sadly, Macy’s is not renowned for its merchandising skills. Second, how far down the chain does the range get rolled out, as it seems like some regional stores – which are in desperate need of a boost – may not get the product. Third, this has to be part of a much bigger effort of reinvention and must be seen as a small solution, not the solution to Macy’s ills.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Private brands make sense for Macy’s. The rub is that Amazon is churning them out in record numbers and other retailers are rushing back to private brands to drive differentiation and plump up margins. In other words, Macy’s may have to move mountains to direct attention to its latest launch. At this point, it is a no-harm-no-foul proposition.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Macy’s problems are more structural than a private label brand can solve. In fact Macy’s already has a few exclusives such as Alfani, already.
Stores are a critical strategic pillar, but their size is unwieldy. Omnichannel capabilities such as app checkouts have hit a snag with challenges from unionized associates. Macy’s performance has been good, but not a standout over the past 12 months or so. The road ahead is less clear.
Director, Main Street Markets
These are exactly my thoughts. We have discussed Macy’s before: it’s lost in the sea of similar retailers that have stepped up their game. While I agree that a private label addition, if targeted and communicated to customers, can be beneficial to drive sales, there are bigger issues like relevance in the market that have to be figured out first before you can begin to think about adding private label lines.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
There has been so much noise about Macy’s in the news, their ongoing recovery, their customer-centric loyalty schemes, their omnichannel strategy — they’re closing stores, they’re opening them — it’s hard to keep up. My point is that I suspect that this, yet another new idea, will get lost in the shuffle. Customers, especially younger demographics who aren’t shopping at Macy’s, are unlikely to be enticed to come in because there’s a new private label brand. Macy’s has bigger issues being relevant for the customers they’re trying to attract. A new brand can help, but given all the other things going on it’s difficult to imagine that this will be the thing that changes their customers’ minds on fashion relevance.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Private label brands already comprise about 20 percent of Macy’s revenue, and there seems to be potential for this to go up to 25 percent. This new brand could help. The key to a successful private label is making it compelling to your shopper base. Target has been highly successful with this tactic. The challenge for Macy’s will be to get customers to notice the new “And Now This” brand which will require innovative marketing to also reach new and lapsed customers.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
“And Now This” needs to be much more interesting, sustainable and higher quality than Macy’s current private label offerings to capture consumers attention.