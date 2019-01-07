Will a new BOPIS option boost Amazon’s results?

9 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Amazon
Jul 01, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

In what some reports defined as the e-commerce giant’s launch of BOPIS, Amazon.com last week formally introduced Counter, which allows its customers to pick up packages at third-party retail locations. 

Rite Aid will be Amazon’s first Counter partner in the U.S. The service launched last week at more than a hundred Rite Aid stores and is set to reach over 1,500 by year’s end. Amazon is actively looking to bring additional partners on board, including small to midsize businesses and other large chains.

Initially rolled out quietly in the U.K. and Italy, Counter hasbeen positively received, driving strong customer engagement and additional foot traffic for partners,” according to Amazon’s statement.

The service is available at no extra cost for all Amazon shipping options, including same-day and next-day delivery.

Amazon, which in April revealed plans to reduce its free Prime shipping guarantee from two days to one, gains more ways to meet delivery promises with the new service.


Amazon Introduces Counter in the U.S. – Where Customers Can Pick Up Their Package and Shop Too – YouTube

The option complements the more than 3,000 Amazon Lockers for self-service pickup and returns that have been installed in convenience stores, local grocers, copy centers, Stein Marts and Whole Foods Markets. Rite Aid has more than 300 Lockers. Lockers are also located at some campuses and apartment complexes. Kohl’s accepts returns in its locations.

Customers gain another delivery option and some protections against package theft.

For retail partners, Counter’s “straightforward pickup flow and user-friendly technology helps ensure store associates can serve customers without disrupting their daily activities.” The benefit is expected to be extra traffic. Said Jocelyn Konrad, EVP, pharmacy and retail operations of Rite Aid, “Being the first store partner for Counter in the U.S. is a differentiator for Rite Aid.” 

Amazon said Counter is not connected to its other efforts to get into pharmacy retailing, such as its purchase of startup PillPack last year.

“With Counter, we’ve leveraged our growing logistics network and invested in new, easy to use technology to give customers yet another delivery option rooted in flexibility and control,” Patrick Supanc, worldwide director of Amazon Hub, said in a statement.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Amazon need a personnel-assisted Counter option at stores in addition to Lockers? Should third-party retailers welcome Counter with open arms?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"From a retailer perspective, this could be a good strategy to increase foot traffic in their stores and, hopefully, increase sales."

David NaumannVice President of Marketing, BRP
David Naumann

David NaumannVice President of Marketing, BRP

Join the Discussion!

9 Comments on "Will a new BOPIS option boost Amazon’s results?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
44 minutes 45 seconds ago

This is simply another option for customers to get their merchandise. It’s all about offering up a convenient experience, and this alternative could be seen by many customers as easy and convenient. In addition, this is a great way to get customers into a store. Foot traffic counts!

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
39 minutes 43 seconds ago

The data is now unambiguous and clear – for most categories of merchandise, stores remain retailers’ most profitable selling avenue.

As it enters a more mature part of its lifecycle, I think Amazon needs stores. You can’t live on 40 percent returns in apparel, and you can’t market your way to profitability.

It can sell electronics and book online, but just about every other category leaks profits when sold direct to consumer, with little chance of impulse buys and add-on sales.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
24 minutes ago

I attended a panel at GlobalShop which shared that once an online retailer reaches 10 million in sales it hits a wall and needs to open brick-and-mortar stores.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
39 minutes 21 seconds ago

The retailers that act as the pick-up points are the ones that need the BOPIS option more. The concept creates not just the foot traffic but the interpersonal interaction, and the potentially extended stay in their stores. For Amazon, it means rounding out the array of offerings for delivery.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Vice President of Marketing, BRP
38 minutes 16 seconds ago

Counter is another way Amazon is providing customers more options while lowering the cost of delivery. Most customers are accustomed to getting Amazon packages at their homes, however, recent news about porch pirates has made some customers a little nervous about getting packages delivered when they are not home. Counter offers an alternative and if they regularly visit a store like Rite Aid, they can kill two birds with one stone.

Delivery to Counter locations will likely reduce the last mile delivery costs for Amazon, which is probably the key driver of this decision. From a retailer perspective, this could be a good strategy to increase foot traffic in their stores and, hopefully, increase sales.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ken Cassar
BrainTrust
Ken Cassar
Vice President, Research, Shoptalk
38 minutes 8 seconds ago

Retail (and business and life, more broadly) is not always a zero sum game and Counter is a perfect example. Rite Aid needs store traffic, Amazon needs to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, and has realized that acquisitions of retail chains can be painful (Whole Foods).

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
30 minutes 33 seconds ago

Amazon’s strategy of ongoing “coopetition” seems to be extending its tentacles to an industry resigned to joining vs. fighting. The power of the Amazon brand and subsequent customer base is just too big now for retailers other than maybe the top five to fight. If they can achieve some percentages of enhanced attachment rate via partnering w/ Amazon then it seems whatever tools they roll out (lockers, Counters), retailers will jump on it. Should they do it? I think at some point sleeping with the enemy will come back to hurt them.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Liz Adamson
BrainTrust
Liz Adamson
Founder | Lead Consultant, Egility
11 minutes 24 seconds ago

Amazon is constantly looking for ways to improve the customer experience especially around delivery. With reports of packages being stolen off of porches, this is another way customers can get their packages without worrying about porch pirates.

Amazon has also been aggressively exploring how to expand into brick-and-mortar. With its partnership with Kohl’s, Amazon Go, the acquisition of Whole Foods, and now an BOPIS option with Rite Aid, it’s gathering data to figure out it’s next step in its expansion.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ben Ball
BrainTrust
Ben Ball
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
9 minutes 15 seconds ago

Amazon reduces delivery costs substantially, offers their customer another option and gets free labor from the retail partner (RAD in this case) in exchange for more foot traffic. What’s not to like?

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"From a retailer perspective, this could be a good strategy to increase foot traffic in their stores and, hopefully, increase sales."

David NaumannVice President of Marketing, BRP
David Naumann

David NaumannVice President of Marketing, BRP

Take Our Instant Poll

How important do you think Counter will become to Amazon’s delivery solutions?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 