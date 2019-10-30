Photo: Brooklinen

Brooklinen, a direct-to-consumer bedding brand, has launched an online marketplace featuring “a highly curated assortment of home goods from like-minded partner brands.”

“Spaces by Brooklinen” features 100 products from 12 partner brands in addition to 89 from Brooklinen. Founded in 2014 in Brooklyn, Brooklinen is best known for its sheet sets, but has expanded into pillows, comforters and other bedding products as well as towels, candles and lounge wear. Brooklinen is profitable, with revenue on track to approach $100 million this year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The idea for Spaces came from the company’s experience at its pop-up shop in New York last year when customers continually asked to buy the props used to stage bedrooms. In a statement, Brooklinen also said many customers inquired about how they could “recreate the Brooklinen aesthetic within their own homes.”

Rich Fulop, co-founder and CEO of Brooklinen, told Adweek, “We have a brand that has really good penetration. People trust us [to] set up a marketplace with a lot of different brands and products.”

In its statement, Brooklinen said that all products available on the marketplace “are thoroughly researched and vetted to ensure they uniquely serve both form and function requirements and align with the brand’s philosophy and trademark approach of quality, curation and simplicity.”

The broader assortments are expected to expand the site’s average basket size.

Partners include furniture brand Dims, plant store The Sill, Boundless Rugs, Bombabird Ceramics, clock-maker Newgate and ready-to-assemble furniture start-up Floyd.

Brooklinen and its partners will share revenue and hopefully customers with similar tastes. Kyle Hoff, Floyd’s CEO, told the WSJ, “There’s hopefully an introduction to Floyd through Brooklinen, and vice versa.”

Spaces by Brooklinen will feature three aesthetics — Relaxed Industrial, Earthy Minimalist and Modern Glam — shoppable by room collection or product category. The company expects to add dozens of other room types, such as nurseries, bathrooms and living rooms.

Brooklinen will open its first permanent store this year with plans to have 30 within three years and will incorporate Spaces’ partner brands into the stores.