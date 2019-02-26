Will a curated marketplace strategy be an online game changer for Target?
Target is looking to differentiate its online marketplace from rivals Amazon.com and Walmart. The retailer’s answer is Target +, a choice assortment of products from third-party sellers meant to complement the goods it sells online.
“Target + provides guests with a curated selection of product choices that enhance our existing assortment, with the perks they enjoy from Target, like five percent off with a Target REDcard, free shipping and easy in-store returns,” said Rick Gomez, Target’s chief marketing officer and digital officer, in a statement.
The retailer is recruiting “best-in-class specialty and national brands” that are looking to sell directly to consumers. Target is concentrating on recruiting third-party sellers to strengthen its presence in key categories, including consumer electronics, home goods and toys.
Target has been working with Casio, Kaplan Early Learning Company, Mizuno, Music123 and Serenity Health & Home Décor as it looks to expand its marketplace, reports TechCrunch. Third parties that join Target + will be responsible for shipping and related costs, CNBC reports. Target will accept returns of goods purchased from third parties in its stores.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the Target + initiative? Will it help Target to gain online market share?
Vice President, Principal Analyst, Rakuten Intelligence
I love this move from Target. Rather than parroting Amazon, they are leveraging their historic strength of merchandise curation. The role of merchant as curator is threatened by Amazon’s algorithmicaly driven merchandising strategy. This might be right for Amazon, but certainly isn’t the right move for all retailers.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Curated cheap chic is one of the reasons Target has been so successful. When customers can find a gorgeous hallway mirror for $39, they’ll come back again and again. Smart merchandising and careful selection can only enhance Target’s reputation, and attract new customers.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Attracting and retaining customers in this market requires some level of differentiation in brand promise, or product, or marketing, or …
If the retailer can’t build a moat of some kind, or if it shares too broad a range of product with other retailers, then it pretty quickly becomes race-to-the-bottom stuff. Sales and margin growth require exactly this kind of execution that Target is pursuing.
Founder | Lead Consultant, Egility
While curating products that fill the holes in its existing assortment will be good for existing customers, I don’t see it as a strategy to gain new ones. In the online marketplace space, Amazon is the dominant competitor and is branded as the Everything Store, and it delivers on that with its billions of product listings. Amazon shoppers, especially Prime members are not going to have a compelling reason to switch to the Target marketplace. Returns in-store could be argued as a differentiator, but Amazon does make it pretty easy to send back returns. I don’t see Target impacting Amazon’s market share with Target+.
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
Target certainly has had an edge in sharp and chic curation, so this move fits their brand promise well. But their real test will come in execution of shipping and managing returns without leaking margin. The curators are second-guessing shopper taste, but investors are second guessing why the stock price remains suppressed.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Brilliant. I’ll say it again – keep your eyes on this company. They seem to do their well-thought-out thing, and then they do it very well.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
I give this move a “thumbs up” if only because it gives current Target loyalists a way to fill more of their needs at Target.com and keeps them off Amazon. The curation should make the selections offered in any given category more in keeping with the Target guest’s preferences for style and price point. Good move if the curation part of it is rigorously implemented.
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
It seems Target is the first to re-invent the third-party seller space. Electronics, early learning, etc. are available more broadly and easy to shop via specification filters. A meaningful opportunity is a Target+ curated home collections, ranging from dishes to towels to furniture. Leveraging the Target POV against Amazon’s vast, non-curated, time-intensive to search catalog. Conversely, Walmart’s new MoDRN collection puts Walmart in the private label furniture business. It’s smart of Target to curate and leverage the well-known and well-received Target POV with third-party sellers. More to sell, more Target to love.