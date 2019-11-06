Will a credit builder program create a new legion of loyal Amazon shoppers?
Amazon.com has launched a new program with Synchrony that the two companies say is designed to help people who have no credit history or want to rebuild their credit scores do so responsibly. Members will also gain access to five percent cash back on orders placed on the e-tailer’s site as well as financing options on eligible purchases.
Amazon Credit Builder is a secured card with a credit line equal to a security deposit put down by each cardholder. The deposit, from $100 to $1,000, is similar to those used to rent an apartment. It cannot be used for purchases made from Amazon and is refundable at the point when a person’s score has reached a level enabling them to achieve unsecured credit status. Members of the program may be eligible to upgrade from Credit Builder to the Amazon Store Card in as little as seven months. The interest rate for the card is 28.24 percent.
According to FICO data, the average American’s credit score is 700, although 11.5 percent have scores between 300 and 549. While providing consumers with an opportunity to establish or raise their credit scores, Amazon Credit Builder also provides access to free tools, such as the TransUnion CreditView Dashboard, and tips on how to maintain strong credit.
“There’s always going to be people that we can’t give credit to — this is a large population that we weren’t able to reach,” Tom Quindlen, executive vice president and CEO of Synchrony’s retail card business, told CNBC. “It’s a new segment of the market.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think a large number of people with bad credit or no credit will be attracted to the Amazon Prime Store Credit Card Builder program? What do you think Amazon expects the eventual payoff to be from this effort?
3 Comments on "Will a credit builder program create a new legion of loyal Amazon shoppers?"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This looks a very good idea. The interest rate borders on usury so that may keep some aspiring customers away. It is a great place to start if the consumer has enough money to not incur interest charges, but just didn’t have credit history heretofore.
Retail Thought Leader
Amazon is trying to push Prime to the limits of the population, but this effort to expand will have a minimal effect. The market size starts at 11.5% of Americans with low credit scores. Limiting this effort with high APR over 28% and a credit line equal to their deposit up to only $1000. Add in prime fees and customers are just not going to be interested in repairing credit this way — it would take too long to build up credit value to buy a car let alone a home or business.
There is little risk for Amazon and Synchrony here, but I doubt Amazon expects anything more than a limited expansion of their prime universe through this “feel good” financial responsibility move.
Marketing Director, Aptos
Amazon almost had me convinced that this was a good idea that actually helped people grow their credit … and then I saw the 28% interest rate. In theory, I love the idea of giving people a path to better credit. If the program also gives Amazon a new path to growth for Prime — which is dominated by consumers with higher incomes and presumably decent credit — all’s well that ends well.
Unfortunately, this feels perilously close to predatory. The average APR for retail store cards last year was 25.64%. Amazon and Synchrony are charging a premium above that exorbitant rate.