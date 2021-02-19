Will 7-Eleven’s beer and wine on tap be a c-store game changer?
7-Eleven stores in Canada are applying for liquor licenses to serve beer and wine to customers inside their locations. The convenience store is seeking approval to serve the alcoholic beverages at 61 locations in the province of Ontario, including 14 in Toronto.
In a statement issued to the CBC, 7-Eleven Canada said the addition of on-premises alcohol would serve as a “complement” to the chain’s fresh and hot food offerings. “We are preparing for in-store service of a small selection of Ontario-made beer and wine products, offered during limited hours, and in designated consumption areas of our stores.”
The chain said that all associates working in the program would go through a training program certified by Ontario authorities covering the responsible distribution of alcoholic beverages.
The timing of 7-Eleven’s request for liquor licenses may seem unusual to some as Canada continues to deal with trying to get the spread of the novel coronavirus under control. It’s also not clear from the reporting if the addition of taps are tweaks of the existing store format or the creation of new concept locations altogether.
The convenience store chain introduced and began rolling out its new Evolution concept in the U.S. last year. Some of these locations, as proposed in Canada, included an area selling beer and wine on tap. The areas, branded as “The Cellar”, were just one of several new features at these locations.
Other Evolution elements included a Laredos Taco Company restaurant in-store (a brand acquired from Sunoco). The stores also featured made-to-order specialty drinks, novelty beverages, a cold snack bar, touch-screen brewed self-serve coffee, electronics for sale via kiosk, fresh baked goods and on-the-go beauty products.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Could having alcoholic beverages on tap be a major customer traffic driver for 7-Eleven? Do you see this as a strategy that other convenience store operators will follow?
19 Comments on "Will 7-Eleven’s beer and wine on tap be a c-store game changer?"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It is certainly a novel concept for a c-store, and it could certainly elevate the ambiance and perception of the store. There is no predicting how much success this will have or if this will be successful, but kudos to 7-Eleven for pushing for new customer experiences. This is what a good retailer does.
Managing Director, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
7-Eleven, alcohol, young cashiers, Friday nights – what could possibly go wrong? Good luck with that! I hope you’ve expanded your legal department.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Creating a designated area on the sales floor is the smart way to do it. It’s not like you’ll be able to walk in and grab a Big Gulp cup full of beer to go.
Many convenience stores offer food to go and some sell whole pizzas that rival the best local pizza joints. So why not offer the community a smartly designed spot on the sales floor to sit down and try a local beer along with a meal? Retailers are trying everything they can right now to engage consumers. Craft beer at 7-Eleven isn’t that much of a stretch.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Or, this could bring a whole new meaning to the term “Big Gulp.” 🙂
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Right! lol
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
Differentiation and establishing a niche in the market is what will keep the convenience category active and vibrant over the next 10 years. As the world shifts towards electric cars, the experience and unique lines that convenience stores will offer will keep them remaining relevant in the retail spectrum.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Alcohol on tap is an interesting play, but likely of limited appeal. While I love 7-Eleven and other c-store chains, I don’t have any desire to pour a cold one and linger in-store. There’s not much difference between popping the top of a cold one vs. pouring a frosty glass if you’re going to leave the premises (except maybe the mess).
President, City Square Partners LLC
This is a novel idea, but I feel for the c-store associates that will have to deal with buzzed customers wandering around the store. I am interested to see how this works and if it will become a concept that “seemed like a good idea at the time.”
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
There are so many grocery stores that already serve wine and beer for customers to enjoy at an in-store bar or while shopping. I’m not one of them but I have also never experienced anyone who was out of hand. I see your point though, 7-Eleven isn’t Wegmans.
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
This is a head scratcher. Bellying up for a drink at a convenience store?
Kroger has tried to do this recently and I’ll say it’s really awkward to be shopping for fresh meat directly adjacent to someone at a high top slurping from a growler. Like awkward for both parties.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If you see where the concept is being launched, you will notice the European lifestyle influence on this decision. It is a natural. One can walk into many different types of places in Europe and have a short beer. (Spain comes to mind with its caña.). Once we shed puritanical ethics in the U.S., we will do it too. Can’t lose.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m not thinking this will be a big thing, as opposed to buying a six-pack or a bottle of wine, although we can assume an early trial bump. There are way too many problems as my colleagues mention above.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
This strikes me as more of a grab and go experience than sitting at one’s favorite bar. If so, YIKES!
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’m clearly missing something here. Customers can already go into 7-Eleven and pick up a single can of beer (Duane Reade, too). Why have beer on tap?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Cathy, I have it on good authority (me) that beer from the tap tastes better than beer from a bottle, which, in turn, tastes better than beer from a can. When the pandemic is over, I will prove it to you…
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
You’re on!!
Strategy and Operations Executive
The convenience store sector is evolving and addressing the needs of the changing consumer behaviors. We have seen the emergence of healthy, fresh, and perishable offerings in 7-Eleven and other convenience stores. Offering alcoholic beverages is a natural extension of this strategy.
By offering far better products, and now alcoholic beverages, 7-Eleven and other convenience stores are rising to the challenge and will be a force to be reckoned with as customers seek convenient ways to shop. This is very similar to the European convenience store model and may provide consumers with a way to avoid the mid-week fill-up trip to the grocery stores.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I have seen C-stores with growler filling stations before but there was controlled access to check for ID before you were able to access it. I think if they are serving food items that can go with a brew on tap, then why not? You just have to have a way to monitor age and a minimum limit on the number of beers you can have at one sitting.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
Isn’t it a bit dubious that 7-Elevens would offer alcohol when they are geared to drivers stopping for a picnic while driving? I remember over 20 years ago rest stops on French roads offered wine and they were legislated not to do this.