Will 2022 be the year of text-to-shop?
Solutions that let customers shop via text message could soon be a hot trend in the U.S., and there are some big names in retail trying to make it happen.
TextRetailer, Text2Shop and Walmart Luminate (a product being developed by that retail giant) are a few of the names of text-based conversational commerce solutions poised to catch on in the U.S., according to Fast Company.
Even Marc Lore, former CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce, is getting involved in the space with a new startup called Wizard Commerce slated to launch in 2022. Wizard Commerce will enable customers to text questions or product images directly to major brands utilizing the service, text back and forth with either an AI or a human to get necessary product information and complete a transaction.
Conversational commerce bots are already in use in the U.S. in the QSR space. A number of restaurant chains such as Subway and Cheesecake Factory launched chatbots on Facebook Messenger in 2017. The chatbots allow Facebook Messenger app users to place orders via text interaction with an AI and pay at the end of the conversation.
U.S. consumers have developed some level of comfort using text-based communication for retail interactions outside of restaurant ordering, as well. Delivery services like Shipt and Instacart, for instance, require customers to text back and forth with in-store shoppers to pick out products and arrange delivery.
Conversational commerce has, however, experienced its share of misses.
Walmart’s human/AI hybrid text-based personal shopping service, Jetblack, was discontinued in early 2020. The service launched in 2018 as the first piece of technology to come out of Walmart’s Store No. 8 tech incubator.
While conversational commerce only started to catch on in the U.S. a few years ago, it has been very popular in parts of Asia for some time. In 2019, Chinese conversational commerce platform WeChat, which launched in 2011, boasted 1 billion users according to Forbes.
Conversational commerce is not the only method of shopping popular in Asia that is beginning to find its footing in the U.S. Livestream shopping has experienced a spike in adoption in the U.S. throughout the pandemic.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see text-to-shop conversational commerce catching on in the U.S. for general retail? What are the potential advantages and disadvantages of the model?
5 Comments on "Will 2022 be the year of text-to-shop?"
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
As a Boomer I have my doubts as to whether I will ever welcome invasive marketing text messages, and I am even more skeptical of my future self’s willingness to not only welcome those texts, but to encourage more of them by making purchases in response to them. However like our discussion of inside-the-home deliveries earlier this week, I may be misjudging how younger generations feel about marketing and buying by text. Time will tell but, for now, I remain skeptical that this will really take off — even with young people.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I didn’t pick up that this was a push model. I’m 100 percent with you, I would be very skeptical of unsolicited texts coming at me on any channel. And like you, no way I’d reward them with a purchase.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Text-to-shop faces similar limitations as voice-driven commerce. It works for some uses, like reordering high-frequency items, but is less useful for discovery or bigger orders. Consumers still like to see images of what they are buying, which could hold back broad adoption. The first experience a shopper has with text-based commerce has to be really good – otherwise people will quickly lose patience. Nobody wants to go back and forth for too long via text to place an order.
COO, Mondofora
There are multiple ways for customers to shop, and technology is enabling creative retailers to find new models for customer/retailer interaction. A text-to-shop model might work for most commodity goods purchasing, like a pound of sugar or replacement ink cartridges. But for any products which are personal, require evaluation, or even just seeing, I don’t see how this could provide a compelling sales process.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
If signing up for text-to-shop is like getting on an email list, then this will never work. Too many messages, too often, with not enough value. If it’s on-demand only and they can get the AI right, then it has a chance for success.