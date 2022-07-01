Will 15-minute cities truly bring back local retail?
In Draper, a suburb of Salt Lake City, developers recently revealed plans to build Utah’s first “15-minute city,” a residential planning model in which all daily necessities — including shopping — are accessible by foot or by bike within a quarter of an hour.
Initiatives for 15-minute cities are in process in Paris, Milan, Stockholm, Vancouver and Melbourne, as well as Portland (Oregon), Seattle and Detroit in the U.S.
First coined in 2016 by Sorbonne professor Carlos Moreno, the 15-minute city model harks back to how historic cities in Europe as well as early American towns were organized before cars arrived. Instead of distinct districts for working, living and entertainment, the 15-minute city concept envisages multiple neighborhoods, also known as “complete communities,” scattered throughout a city where all three functions co-exist.
Online shopping (eliminating the 20-minute drive to the big box), virtual communication and the work-from-home trend are newer factors making local living more conceivable.
The 15-minute cities concept promises ecological benefits because relying less on cars reduces urban heat, carbon emissions and redundant traveling time.
In the way of social benefits, 15-minute cities and other “chrono-urbanism” concepts promise to reduce stress by eliminating the long commute while enabling residents to tap into connections from close-knit communities.
Pandemic-related restrictions and work-from-home demands have caused households to rethink investing time in their communities to enhance their quality of life. Suburban and outer-city homeowners are said to be seeking similar access to work, rest and play amenities as city dwellers.
Finally, equity is cited as another potential payback from 15-minute cities, assuming equal access to services, community-building amenities and green space can reduce social divides and inequalities.
The hyper-local focus would be a boon for local shopping, presenting opportunities for mom and pops but also national players. WD Partners wrote in a new study that explored in part the 15-minute city trend, “Retailers need to move to where the people are spending the bulk of their lives now: the local neighborhood. The days of ‘build it and they will come’ out in some distant greenfield are over.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you rate the development potential and overall appeal of 15-minute cities? Would such hyper-local communities favor mom and pops or offer equal opportunity for national retail players?
4 Comments on "Will 15-minute cities truly bring back local retail?"
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The concept of 15-minute cities is a brilliant idea. Personally, I would love to live in one of these communities. While it might be a good opportunity for local retailers, it will be hard for developers to turn away money from large retail chains that will want to be a part of these communities.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I believe this is the future, not only for living but shopping/retail as well. We recently did a study with 2,700 consumers and their main preference for shopping was “local” (within two miles), driven by the work from home phenomenon. After looking at the results and then talking to consumers, Moreno’s idea already has approval in a big way. Gone are the days of driving 12 miles to a parking lot and coming back three hours later, UNLESS you really want to. Remember, you don’t have to go to stores anymore, you have to want to go to stores, and the 15 minute city (walkable stores) is spot-on thinking for the 21st century.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Personally, I love the idea of urban planning based on walking and biking. I do think this opens up opportunities for smaller stores, at least for a while. Keep in mind that Target, Walmart and others have already created small format stores that have the potential to extend their brands to these sorts of communities. The good news is with smaller locations, the playing field for real estate and market share is a bit more level between the national brands and local operators.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
This looks like recreating a city like New York City (which is arguably the quintessential 15-minute city) in the suburbs. It’s also interesting to hold this up against the mass exodus out of cities during the pandemic and the incredible rise of auto purchases to accommodate the lifestyle.