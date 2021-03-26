Why should DTC brands sell to Nordstrom?
At Nordstrom’s recent Investor Event, a panel of brands explored the benefits of selling to the retailer in an increasingly direct-to-consumer (DTC) world.
Emma Grede, Good American’s CEO, explained that the inclusive denim brand launched at Nordstrom. She said, “For us, it was actually fundamental to being able to build a brand at scale from the beginning because we knew we had this 50-door platform to go into from day one.”
Nordstrom’s experienced team has also helped Good American build out its DE&I (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) platform and advise on category extensions. Ms. Grede said, “Some of the best ideas have come from Nordstrom merchants that are just sharing what’s happening in the business at large.”
Richard Hayne, CEO at Urban Outfitters, said Free People started as a wholesale business and that Nordstrom was an early customer. Nordstrom continues to help Free People reach preferred customers.
He said, “The Free People customer is in her mid-to-late 20s through mid-40s, is relatively affluent and loves fashion. That’s a direct overlap with the Nordstrom customer, and there are many customers that we would find either difficult or impossible to reach with our own stores and our own digital business. And so partnering with Nordstrom is a wonderful way to expand that reach.”
Anish Melwani, North American president of LVMH, noted that the luxury house was able to reach customers shopping “closer to home” at Nordstrom’s stores during the pandemic as dwindling tourist traffic impacted major cities.
A bigger benefit is seen coming from insights. Mr. Melwani said of Nordstrom, “What we really value is customer intimacy. And your ability to understand the customers that are walking into your store and what they want, what they’re looking for. And therefore, help us understand that at that really local micro level.”
For Nordstrom, brand partnerships have become less transactional, more collaborative and more transparent. Peter Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer, said, “We used to feel like we had this proprietary secretive information that we couldn’t possibly share, but it feels like the more that we’ve been kind of open kimono on stuff as we collaborate, it really only comes back to benefit us.”
- Nordstrom Outlines Long-Term Growth Strategy: Closer To You – Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Inc Investor Event Transcript – Nordstrom
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the benefits for brands selling through wholesale channels, given today’s heightened emphasis on direct-to-consumer? How have brand partnerships changed for Nordstrom and other department stores?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Why should DTC brands sell to Nordstrom?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Direct-to-consumer (DTC) is much easier for established brands that have strong brand awareness than it is for new brands that need to create brand awareness. For new start-up apparel brands it is extremely valuable to partner with a well respected brand like Nordstrom as it offers instant brand exposure and enables customers to try on items in the stores.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
A DTC business can still have brand-building exposure in a brick-and-mortar retailer. But it would be a short list of stores doing it and Nordstrom would probably be at the top of the list, along with a couple of specialty stores both in the mall and off mall. The benefits that physical retail bring to e-commerce are now well established. So when Nordstrom uses the word “collaborate” I take that as authentic and as a solid basis for a win/win relationship.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Retailer collaborations for DNVBs bring a very different value proposition than they do for large established brands like Nike, which has recently been aggressively pulling out of multi-brand retail. I suspect we will continue to see emerging and start-up brands collaborate with retailers that have aligned customers and values while more established brands will continue to retrench.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
DTC continues to gain steam among brands looking to cut through the labyrinth of retail and wholesale. However there are benefits to approaching established partners such as Nordstrom if the brand’s value proposition aligns with the retail guests. Despite lower margins, the retailer’s reach, supply chain logistics, and benefit of broader brand awareness will continue to have its place.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
Most insurgent DTC brands discover that they hit a wall on profitable growth without expanded physical distribution, largely owing to a.) the cost of online customer acquisition b.) the reality that many customers prefer shopping in brick-and-mortar locations and c.) particularly for apparel, the high cost of product returns. In addition to the “endorsement” of a well known upscale retailer, partnering with Nordstrom can address all these issues, helps e-commerce and may cover trade areas where their own store would not make economic sense. For department stores they get improved differentiation and reach new customers. Done right, it’s a remarkable strategy.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Why should they not do this? They get more exposure, a higher profile, an established value and incremental sales.
Especially for a start-up, do we really care where a sale comes from? As long as the value proposition in-store is the same as online, I see no reason not to try it. Why should how we reach our customer be restrained by silo thinking?
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
Brands who don’t have the resources to support the full range of operations that direct-to-consumer requires can either sell through a retailer like Nordstrom to leverage their e-commerce platform and fulfillment operations, or pay a third party like Shopify or Amazon for their e-commerce platform and fulfillment operations. The wholesale retailer route is often more advantageous because you have a better chance to control your brand messaging and customer experience and gain access to local brick-and-mortar. Unless you have funding to develop your own brick-and-mortar shops or pop-ups, direct-to-consumer brands risk having to compete on price against every other brand on the internet. Their customers will pay more for a Nordstrom experience. Even with a boatload of funding it would take years for a DTC brand to build that same customer base.