Why is Whole Foods CEO dissing plant-based meat alternatives?
Whole Foods has been among the retail industry leaders when it comes to introducing plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products. So why isn’t John Mackey, the chain’s co-founder and CEO, singing the praises of meatless meat in press interviews?
CNBC reports that Mr. Mackey is on board with the business opportunity that meat alternatives present for his business and others. Whole Foods was the first grocer to sell Beyond Meat’s products in its stores beginning in 2013.
He also sees an environmental benefit to manufacturing products made from plants rather than raising and slaughtering cattle and poultry. What Mr. Mackey, a long-time vegan, doesn’t see is the nutrition value of these products.
“The [brands] who are capturing the imagination of people — and I’m not going to name these brands because I’m afraid I will be associated with the critique of it,” he told CNBC, “but some of these that are extremely popular now that are taking the world by storm, if you look at the ingredients, they are super, highly processed foods.”
Beyond Meat is just one of a growing number of companies getting into the manufacture of meat, cheese and egg alternatives made from plants. Everyday seems to bring new announcements of grocery and restaurant chains adding plant-based alternatives to their refrigerated cases and menus.
Reuters listed Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Nestle SA, Tyson Foods, Maple Leaf Foods, Perdue Foods, The Meatless Farm Co. and Jensen Meat Co. as some of the businesses vying for share of the growing meat alternative market.
CNBC, citing Euromonitor, reports that sales of plant-based meat alternatives are expected to grow to $2.5 billion by 2023.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does CEO John Mackey’s assessment of the nutritional value of plant-based meat alternatives undermine Whole Foods strategy to sell these products in its stores?
8 Comments on "Why is Whole Foods CEO dissing plant-based meat alternatives?"
CEO of Envirosell Inc., Speaker, NY Times Best-Selling Author
Dr. Marion Nestle – the widely published author of food books points out that fake meat is yet another processed food with lots of unhealthy ingredients.
Managing Director, GlobalData
John Mackey’s personal assessment and his commercial assessment are different, and I think that’s fine. However, one of Whole Foods’ traditional differentiating factors has been selling clean food that isn’t super processed; some of the meat alternatives do fall into the category. There is a slight step away from this now.
Ultimately, this comes down to consumer choice: Whole Foods will sell things that its shoppers want and as long as it is not selling products that seriously damage the brand – which I don’t think many of these plant-based products do – I don’t see it as a major issue.
Content Marketing Strategist
Whole Foods already devotes entire freezers to plant-based meat; the CEO’s opinion likely won’t change soaring demand for these innovative products. Consumers want tasty, sustainable options — even if they’re less wholesome than expected.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
It’s an interesting question. A CEO’s personal preferences aren’t always — and maybe should not ever be — reflective of what their companies offer. A teetotaler, for example, could successfully operate a liquor store or restaurant selling alcohol. And, as the article notes, Mackey is a vegan, but Whole Foods already sells meat, dairy products, etc. But the meat they sell does not have additives in the finished product, has been raised and slaughtered in accordance to strict standards, and has been subject to audits. If you asked him about eating that meat however, he would say he would not do it. So rather than being “off brand” as they first may seem Mackey’s remarks really reinforce the company’s brand promises — transparency, selling values-based products, and a commitment to educating customers so that they can make informed choices when they go to the store.
President, Spieckerman Retail
This is an interesting parsing on the part of Mr. Mackey. Let’s talk terminology.
Terms like “healthy” are subjective in both meaning and scope (Healthy for the planet? People? Animals? In relation to what?)
Meat substitutes are not always healthier (based on various definitions), and shouldn’t have to be. Plant-based companies aren’t claiming to make healthier products (unless they do), which is what is so misleading here. The implication is that plant-based companies are making false claims when the claims are implied. Plant-based products should not have to rise to, and prove, a higher standard than non-plant-based products, yet that is the reality.
“Processed” is also an interesting term. I’ll ask this question: How many people have or would walk into a meat processing facility and happily watch how their beef, chicken or even fish, eggs and dairy are “processed”?
Finally, “fake” meat. Is meat that has been artificially created by manipulating the genetics, environments and family structures of sentient beings in the millions, then slaughtered inhumanely more authentic? I’ll take the fake, please.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Most Whole Foods shoppers never heard of Mackey, so his opinions will have no effect. In fact, there really isn’t a story there – it’s just his personal opinion and no official stance from the brand.
Whole Foods is a sell-out so, of course, they will sell what makes money, otherwise explain how Cheerios made it to the shelves of our local Whole Foods store.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I think it’s possible to for John Mackey to separate his personal and business opinions, after all he is a vegan who sells meat.
One of my closest friends is a vegan; I have often watched her struggle to find places to eat when we are traveling. It’s not easy, but these fake meats offer readily available choices she didn’t have before.
Shoppers have to be smart. If these new fake meats are highly processed foods then we should know they shouldn’t be consumed on a regular basis. Now, whether or not that happens is anybody’s guess.
President, Protonik
It’s refreshing to see a CEO observe what is clearly true about these products — their intense processing. In fact, after digging around I’m not even so certain they are “better” environmentally but haven’t reached a firm conclusion. (Their benefits are clearly over-stated.)
The key question at this point is whether “meatless meat” is a fad or a substantial trend. Nutrition without meat is far harder to achieve and it takes serious effort. These products sell because they offer the perception of nutrition (“I had a sausage”) without necessarily providing nutrition.
My advice to grocers is to be cautious here. Get the sales you can from the meatless fad but it may be short lived. (How much pea powder can one eat, after all? 🙂