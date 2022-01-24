Why is user generated content missing from physical retail?
Online customer reviews have long been seen as critical to supporting consumers’ purchasing decisions, while online platforms from Instagram to Tiktok and Youtube are increasingly driving product discovery. User generated content (UGC), however, can barely be found in stores.
Bazaarvoice’s “The State Of Retail” study – based on a survey of 8,000 shoppers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. – found many consumers would welcome more UGC at the store level.
Asked what retail technologies they are “excited to see implemented,” the top answer — QR codes that can be scanned for contactless checkout (38 percent) — was followed by three UGC-supported offerings:
- QR codes that can be scanned to read reviews (34 percent);
- Virtual displays showcasing other customer reviews, photos and videos (32 percent);
- Availability of live and up-to-date star ratings in-store based on customer feedback (31 percent).
Online, half of the survey respondents want to see UGC displayed on brand and retail sites and their social channels. Fifty-six percent agreed UGC will be a deciding factor in their future purchasing decisions.
A survey of more than 500 decision-makers who work in retail in the same countries as part of Bazaarvoice’s study found about a third planning to add UGC at the store level, including 34 percent planning to enable in-store QR scanning to access reviews.
At physical retail, experiments in bringing UGC to stores are most noticeable at the Amazon Books and Amazing 4-star formats. Wine sellers, record stores, book stores and outdoor stores such as REI sometimes offer staff suggestions, but customer-generated reviews remain hard to find inside physical stores.
Nor does the in-store experience include access to influencers and social media platforms that offer the online shopper inspiration and discovery.
A survey of 2,500 U.S. consumers from May 2021 by Statista found 54 percent of Gen Zers and 58 percent of Millennials agreed that social platforms were a better place to find out about new products than online searches.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS Do you see a way for user generated content — whether customer reviews or product-related social posts — to play a larger role in the in-store shopping experience? Is part of the problem that UGS is incompatible with regular in-store shopping behavior?
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It’s not just user generated content … there’s no content at all in physical stores. As someone who enjoyed reading the Lands’ End catalog, I found it odd to see that their presence in a Sears store was simply a table with towels on it. Commentary and reviews could do a lot.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
As stores become more experiential, a greater integration of user generated content is inevitable. When shoppers are in discovery mode, things like reviews, styling tips, etc. can play a bigger role, and are likely where the growth in bridging the gap between in-store and online will happen, at least initially. If you’re talking about a more transactional type of trip where you want to get in and out — say a grocery store — UGC may still be further away.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Best Buy has UGC at the shelf for most of their products. We can see the aggregated customer star rankings, just like the online. They also post a couple reviews and have a QR code on the shelf label to take to you the items online list where reviews are readily available. They also have Consumer Reports or PCMAG reviews on a few items in addition to user content.
What’s the experience like? The star ranking is probably the most useful, and easiest to quickly assess. The actual reviews and QR code … the higher the price point, the more time consumes will spend researching, even at shelf.
Long term, I think we’ll see more of this. As digital and in store experiences become more seamless I expect that UGC will become ubiquitous in the market.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
So I go to the shelf and I see a 2-star, a 4-star, and a 5-star item based on a social media platform the store has chosen to use. My first reaction is, “Why is the store carrying a 2-star item?” That would not be good for the retailer. If someone is interested in reviews, Google it — not the store’s responsibility and way too much chance for it to backfire.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Back in the day, Digital Signage was a cool innovation — but I do not think adding digital displays with UGC and reviews will be accretive. I believe putting screens into a retail environment when people carry their own screens does not really move the needle. It seems QR codes to content is a decent solution and, due to the pandemic, people are more accustomed to using them. The challenge is for retailers to consistently check the links and content and make sure the correct information is in place.
Founder, Branded Ground
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
User generated content and the voice of the customer are as critical as ever for a connected commerce experience. Unfortunately, most retailers have not connected the physical and digital experiences, aside from star ratings on the shelf labels and QR codes. Retailers have made strides in leveraging QR codes and maximizing how to connect consumers with their apps and their social platforms for additional engagement.
There is an opportunity for retailers to integrate smart technologies in the store, including interactive shelves, streaming content via iPad-like devices, and a more interactive and cost-efficient guided experience driven by the customer’s smartphone. As Best Buy, Nordstrom, Target, and other leading retailers have done, they have made their content engaging, informative, and interesting to mitigate the customers from showrooming while at their stores.
There is unlimited potential in leveraging store associate and customer social media content and incorporating that within the customer journey across all channels.
Retail Thought Leader
UGC customer reviews already have been a significant part of the in-store shopping experience, supported mostly by the fact that mobile phones are so ubiquitous. Shoppers type in the name of the product they’re looking at into any search engine, social media site or even Amazon.com and can quickly pull up comparators, specs about the products they’re interested in or reviews from other customers. Which brings us to the fact that just a year or so ago, a high percentage (>55% according to Forrester) of in-store sales were influenced by online engagement first, especially for specific items to be purchased.
The fact that this is provided by the customer’s own mobile provider in the store doesn’t make it any less impactful. It also shows why stores like Amazon’s 4-star haven’t taken off as the added value is limited. Basically, content and reviews are already embedded in the shopping process.
Content Marketing Strategist
While in stores, we’ve become conditioned to check others’ product evaluations before we buy. Meanwhile, Amazon 4-Star’s entire model is driven by user feedback. To earn trust and sales, more stores will adapt to consumers’ habit of making purchase decisions based on social proof.