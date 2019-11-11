Why is Trader Joe’s hiding stuffed animals in its stores?
Last week, People magazine profiled Trader Joe’s practice of hiding stuffed animals in most of its stores for kids to find and earn prizes.
The story came after an anonymous Trader Joe’s manager on an “Ask Me Anything” Reddit thread revealed that each store has a stuffed animal “hiding somewhere.” The manager elaborated, “It’s really just for kids to run around and find the missing animal, and they get a treat. Kids seem to LOVE it and parents go along with it, too.”
Social media threads show the practice has been going on for over a decade. The stuffed animals have included penguins, whales, monkeys and donkeys. Each is identified with a Trader Joe’s “crew member” name tag.
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, which is part of Meijer, similarly hides a red tractor in its store that kids are encouraged to find for a treat.
We just found out that Trader Joe's hides stuffed animals for kids in their stores
November 8, 2019
News of the programs comes as several retailers have discontinued in-store childcare services and kids’ play areas in part because parents are looking for ways to use the shopping experience to teach their kids about nutrition, different foods or other lessons, such as colors.
Other ways stores are trying to keep children engaged during the shopping experience include:
- Miniature shopping carts: A number of grocers offer kids-sized shopping carts, although Target pulled hundreds of them in 2006 after kids misbehaved. Ride-on toy cars attached to grocery carts can be found in some stores.
- Kid’s membership programs: At Giant Eagle and Market District, a Little Shopper Treat Card membership program lets kids under 10-years-old choose a free cookie from the bakery, a fresh piece of fruit or cheese from the deli on each visit.
- Freebies: Parenting sites tout the allure of free sampling stations offered by Costco and others to keep their kids attentive.
- Kids’ cooking classes: Whole Foods and Wegmans offer cooking classes aimed at parents with kids.
- Rides: Mechanical rides just outside the entrance are still often used as a tradeoff to encourage kids to behave while shopping. A famous one is Meijer’s pony mascot, Sandy, that still only costs a penny.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Trader Joe’s covert stuffed animal, hide-and-seek game? What are some practical ways stores can help entertain or engage kids during their shopping trip?
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
Trader Joe’s has been doing this for years. My kids always loved it and it made them more excited to go to TJ’s versus Kroger, Giant Eagle and other competitors. It fits with the brand and, therefore, comes across as genuine. “Unpromoted” engagement efforts like this help foster loyalty.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
This reminds me of the secret menus that some QSRs have. It may have an impact on those that know it exists but will have no impact on those that don’t. The real question is, does this impact the shopping experience? Again, for those in the know maybe but for the rest no.
Director of Pricing/Pricing Consultant
For those that know, it helps keep kids from being bored and disruptive. It is a great idea as long as someone is always on top of it. Definitely might help in extending the shopping time…
President, Graff Retail
Love it … and it’s way less creepy than the Elf on a Shelf! This is just a great example of how simple it can be at times to create an amazing customer experience. Kids clubs, treats, activities … make it fun for the kids. Parents will stay longer in your store, and reward you along the way.
President, The Treistman Group LLC
I agree that this game only works if you know it exists. But for those who do, it offers a purpose when the kids are in Trader Joe’s and potentially prevents unwanted boredom. And importantly it becomes a reason for kids to be agreeable rather than object when a parent says “we’re going to Trader Joe’s.”
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
As one of the least digitally mature grocers on the planet, programs like this prove that not everything has to be digital. Providing a unique experience in the store with “analog” programs like this can be just as impactful as fully digital experiences.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It’s the experience, stupid.
Seriously, Rich and I have a slogan for keeping kids happy while shopping, and keeping mom and dad coming back: “Love me, love my kids.”
We recommend everything from Mommy and Me classes to kid focused in-store events like Parking Lot Olympics, Kid’s Store Tours, Make an Ornament – we literally have run and collected hundreds. Our Kid’s Cookie Credit Card gets a child a pre-wrapped cookie or box of animal crackers when they flash their card. Where do you think a kid wants to shop? Trader Joe’s hiding stuffed animals is brilliant in its simplicity; it makes it easier for mom and dad to shop, and that’s the point.
Director of Industry Strategy- CPG & Retail, Stibo Systems
It’s a genius practice of Trader Joe’s to have kids find the stuffed animals. My daughters of 6, 13 and 17 love this practice of Trader Joe’s and I love watching my older ones help my younger one. The hide and seek practice ties closely to their brand and goal of “dedication to the highest quality of customer satisfaction delivered with a sense of warmth, friendliness, fun, individual pride, and company spirit.”
There are plenty of things that stores can do to help kids stay engaged during the shopping trip. Here are a few:
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
This is a clever idea, but would be more effective if Trader Joe’s made it known, or even used it more promotionally. Bringing kids along for the shopping trip has always been a challenge for shoppers. Stores created “no candy” checkout lanes, but few – if any – stores really make an effort to assist parents in keeping kids engaged during the shopping trip. Creating a more engaging, or even educational, environment feels like a massive opportunity to get more shoppers in, and keep them there longer. But you have to let people know.
Content Marketing Strategist
Trader Joe’s proves it understands the needs of young families. At a minimum, grocery shopping is a weekly necessity. Adding stuffed animals makes in-store shopping more fun, reducing the risk of tantrums among kids (or their parents).