Why is omnichannel sales attribution still a problem?
Macy’s cannot offer the use of its Scan and Pay app for purchases from departments where employees make commissions in union-represented stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, a labor relations arbitrator recently ruled. The ruling demonstrates how retailers are still facing challenges figuring out how to compensate and incentivize associates as stores are doing more to support online selling.
The arbitrator found Macy’s self-checkout feature in its mobile app bypassed the traditional point of sale register-based tracking of sales and commissions, thereby affecting and reducing commissions for store associates.
“Today’s victory for Macy’s workers sends a powerful message to CEOs across the industry that companies cannot use mobile apps to force a backdoor pay cut on workers,” said Marc Perron, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International in a press release.
App-driven self-checkout is also being offered by other larger retailers. Curbside pickup and ship-from-store are other omnichannel practices potentially creating tensions with associates concerned they’re losing pay to online sales despite brick and mortar store’s increasing influence on online sales.
Santiago Gallino, a professor at the Wharton School who specializes in digital transformation, told CNBC that associates on commission may be less incentivized to assist shoppers heading to stores for help if they expect that many will only later go online make the purchase.
“The link between the cause and the effect is not so clean,” he said. “The moment when that link is broken, my sales rep may lose the incentive to be helpful and pay attention to a customers’ needs.”
In an out-of-stock situation, for example, to gain full credit for a sale, an associate may encourage a customer to come back to the store later rather than encouraging them to purchase the item online.
Speaking to WWD, Anil Patel, CEO of HotWax Commerce, said most retailers don’t have the technology to determine how to reward associates for online sales influenced by their actions or department.
“Setting sales quotas at the store level and measuring store success purely based on in-person purchases isn’t realistic, especially if your stores are being leveraged to fulfill online orders,” he said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How serious an issue is the proper accounting of how in-store actions affect online sales? How should commissions and pay structures for associates be revamped to acknowledge the support stores provide for online sales?
7 Comments on "Why is omnichannel sales attribution still a problem?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is no technical barrier to tracking and attributing sales at a broad level, it’s just that some retail systems are not configured to do this. However the issue becomes more complex once it starts coming down to individual compensation. This is especially so if incentives and policies are designed to treat stores and online as competing channels when, as far as the customer is concerned, they are complementary. The solution here is not to over-complicate, but to design compensation policies so that they are aligned with the modern realities of shopping, With unions involved this may well be a headache, but unions need to understand that a failure to evolve and adapt will mean stores close and staff lose their jobs.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Neil’s most important words are: “as far as the customer is concerned.”
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Seriously how can we still be having this discussion in 2021?
The Macy’s discussion last week just made me shake my head in concern for their future.
The key is to align incentives. How can Target get this so right but other retailers are still struggling with it? Both store employees and online P&L owners need to get credit for the sale. Then the corporate finance group can just report out the right numbers.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
There is no silver bullet to solve the sales attribution problem. Some brands have moved to a blended market approach that evaluates stores and online collectively based on the regional location or proximity of stores and customers’ home address for online purchases. However this does not solve the issue where a sales associate assisted a customer that later buys anonymously online or scan and pays via their phone.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Anil Patel is correct. Many retailers do not have the technology to correctly and fairly attribute sales to the various channels involved. But, as Neil Saunders points out, this is not because the technology is not available. In fact, developing an equitable system of attribution is a no-brainer that a second year programmer can program, provided that the programmer is given the business rules to code. We have been advocating for years that everyone involved in a sale, as part of the team that caused the sale to happen, should be credited — but without double-booking sales, of course.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Why is this not a simple software or programming issue? We can watch helicopters being piloted on Mars, but we can’t allocate sales to channels or individuals? Really?