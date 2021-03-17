Why is gaining meaningful insights from data still so hard?
MarketingCharts staff
Half of the marketing, information and marketing tech professionals surveyed in the UK and U.S. for a report from Merkle state that their organization’s data is not organized for easy consumption, making it the most common technical barrier to deriving meaningful insights.
Other barriers include limited storage, cited by 39 percent; slow data analytics processes, 38 percent; the inability to understand what data is most important to decision-makers, 38 percent; data integration hurdles, 38 percent; and data being stored in disparate systems, 35 percent.
Forty-one percent of respondents say they do not have a single customer profile, even though 89 percent agree that creating a consolidated customer profile is very or extremely important. The inability to capture a single customer view also comes despite 81 percent of U.S. respondents reporting they have a CRM and two-thirds having a customer data platform.
What’s standing in the way? For one thing, technology spend doesn’t seem to be a limiting factor. Some 38 percent of U.S. respondents report allocating 21-25 percent of their marketing technology spend to identity-based solutions, while 27 percent allocate 16-20 percent.
Instead, it’s more likely to be a lack of expertise and skills. Data and analytics is not only currently a valued skillset but is expected to remain so in the future. Nonetheless, close to half (46 percent) of U.S. respondents have run into a lack of data and analytics expertise within their organization when trying to implement a data and analytics solution.
Additionally, many have encountered limitations in gaining consensus among stakeholders (46 percent) or a lack of an agile implementation partner to support changing business and time to market requirements (44 percent).
Finally, although IT is said to no longer be a detractor to marketing, the Merkle report suggests it is still more likely to be in control — finding that IT (56 percent) is more likely than marketing (34 percent) to allocate more than 20 percent on martech spend to identity-based solutions.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the biggest barriers to using customer data effectively and creating a single customer view? Is the primary challenge resources, competencies, organizational, shared vision or something else?
14 Comments on "Why is gaining meaningful insights from data still so hard?"
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
The greatest challenge for many brands in achieving a comprehensive, single view of the customer is disparate data that isn’t connected in real-time. Data silos for omnichannel retailers has been an ongoing barrier to attain a 360 degree view of customer data. Using a consistent customer identification methodology across all channels is key to recognizing individual customers. Ideally, retailers should adopt a unified commerce platform to keep all data on the same platform for one version of the truth and easy access to data. This would alleviate the top challenge noted in the Merkle report – organizational data is not organized for easy consumption.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
Using data is only as good as the questions that you are seeking to answer. If you’re looking to learn the gender or age range of those purchasing from your store, data can be your best friend. However if you’re trying to build a psychological profile when deciding which colors to use it is a much more challenging prospect as the data may not be easily correlated.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
This is NUTS! Data is such a critical component of future success and access to both forward looking sentiment and rearview history is easier and more affordable than ever. Perhaps this is a factor of an old-guard management point of view. But then change must come, and quickly. Subscription models to data or simply pay for play outfits like Piplsay or Prosper Insights make access to the information easy.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Two thoughts. First, the assumption that a single customer view exists may be a flawed concept. Your business may appeal to multiple customer cohorts – think Walmart, which is both historically downscale yet upscale chic. Second, what keeps businesses from using data effectively is usually competence, and that’s only getting worse as crap AI and poor modeling skills invade marketing.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Participants in the VP IT Council meeting repeatedly referred to inadequate data use as an ongoing issue. Despite access to multiple data analysis systems, many retailers just don’t adequately benefit from the data they collect, in part because of an absence of vision. 2021 may be the year that we begin to turn the corner on this.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I believe the primary barrier is organization and infrastructure. We have marketing folks in charge of technology which they are not trained to do and we have silos of data controlled by IT and in turn by finance who control the budget. We need data normalization. We need to rid ourselves of these islands of customer data and create a holistic plan to brings these separate data lakes under one umbrella and fund the initiative appropriately. The retail world runs on hard dollar savings and what we need here is infrastructure which has soft savings at best. Retailers need to organize technology under technologists, invest in the technology to obtain the 360 degree view of the customer and invest in data scientists under the control of the CMO.
President, City Square Partners LLC
To start, in many retail organizations there are multiple sources of data that don’t work well together. Loyalty data, POS data, and syndicated data, to name a few. Each of these sources of data may be stored in different locations and not stitched together to create a holistic view of the retailer’s business or the shopper. When an organization can get to the point of bringing all the data together, the skills of the retailer’s merchandising and marketing teams become critical. Plus, there are competing views of how to execute against any insights. There needs to be retailer vision bringing the data, associates and analytical insights together. Only then can you get to efficient and effective strategies and tactics to execute at retail.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Based on what I have seen, the true barrier is the lack of belief in what data-driven decision-making can do. But that is perpetuated by lack of skills in the organization that bridge data and business.
There are plenty of tools in the marketplace. The costs have come down significantly. There is no dearth of data either – tons of first-party data, huge volumes of syndicated and macro data.
But the premium is still on human resources who can make sense of it, and leadership who encourages that.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
It’s not one thing but a confluence of reasons that also vary by a retailer’s data maturity. Having to choose the biggest hurdle, I suggest that data silos are the common challenge that is, in part, a reflection of the retailer’s organization and the changing priorities over time.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
Last year I interviewed several CPG executives as part of the Capgemini Research Institute survey on Data Powered Enterprises. We found that while everyone understood the importance of data and analytics to the success of their business, less than 40 percent of organizations used data-driven insights to drive business value and innovation. One key reason for that we found was business executives do not trust the data they receive. 62 percent of technology executives believed the business trusted their data while only 20 percent of business executives agreed. The two key reasons for that lack of trust were – quality of data and lack of alignment to business strategy. The complete report can be accessed here.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Managing Director, Global Strategic Consulting at Revionics
In my experience, the largest barriers are almost always organizational willingness to transform into a data-informed culture. Whether it is CRM, supply-chain or pricing data, the capabilities exist and can drive enormous value if retailers are able to do “the hard work” and employ all of the needed best practices to achieve their business objectives. Unfortunately, some retailers purchase Ferraris and then spend the next several months trying to convert them into bicycles. The best retailers embrace the top solutions, remove data silos internally and transform their organizations to meet the demands of their consumers profitably using the best analytics available.
Sr. Director Sales & Marketing, Alert Innovation
Lack of a plan is what I run into. RFPs for analytics tech seek to boil the ocean. When you seek everything, you end up with nothing. Instead, start with a plan. The plan dictates the data, resources and expertise. If the plan fails to deliver, learn from it and build a better plan. If the plan succeeds, learn from it and establish a new plan to expand what you can learn and do. It’s not the lack of data or lack or resources or lack of spending, it’s lack of a clear objective that I’ve seen prevent successful use of data and analytics.
President, Protonik
We look to data for insights it can’t supply. As a mathematician (MA-Applied Math UCSD) with 25 years in the direct marketing business what I have learned is that insights through data are primarily of low value. So we invest more and more to find less and less.
We arrive at this question not because better methods or tricks would find more value – but because we bought into what the data folks promised and that has set our expectation too high for what the expensive investment can deliver.
Retailers need to revise their expectations because there aren’t major things they are missing. Retail success comes from managing better that which we already know rather than searching data in hopes of discovering the meaning of profits.