Amazon.com reportedly plans to market its own branded TVs in the U.S., possibly as soon as October.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, Business Insider said the TV will be designed and manufactured by China-based TCL, range between 55 to 75 inches and have Alexa built in. Amazon Devices and Lab126, the R&D team behind the Kindle and Fire TV Stick, are collaborating on the project that’s been covertly in development for nearly two years.
Amazon is also developing a separate TV product that it is designing in-house, according to the report.
In the TV space, Amazon offers a streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, to Prime subscribers and sells a wide range of Fire TV devices that hook up to TVs to deliver streaming content. An Amazon Basics TV has been sold in India Since late 2020. Amazon earlier this year partnered with Best Buy to sell Toshiba and Insignia TVs that run on Fire TV software.
It is unknown whether Amazon plans to compete head-on with Sony, LG and Samsung or target the budget market as a way to further extend Alexa technology’s reach into households. A few analysts seem to be betting on the latter.
“The idea appears to be ‘owning the living room’ as a hub for entertainment and retail purchases,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall speculated in a note last week, according to Investor’s Business Daily.
Bradley Gastwirth, at Wedbush Securities, said, “Clearly Amazon is looking to significantly broaden its position in the home.”
Amazon’s consumer electronics pursuits include its $1 billion purchase in 2018 of video doorbell maker Ring. Amazon has suffered some flops with its in-house developed products, such as with the Fire Phone flop, but also successes with Fire TV devices, the Kindle and the Echo smart speaker that introduced Alexa technology. Alexa voice technology has been integrated across a wide range of smart devices including most recently on an air fryer.
The habit of using Echo to make purchases, however, has been slow to develop with many believing the reluctance is due largely to the lack of a screen. A screen version, Echo Show, debuted in 2017, but most consumers still own smart speakers without displays.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important is the introduction of Amazon-branded TVs to the company’s efforts to accelerate the use of Alexa-voice technology as a purchasing tool? Do you see major disruption coming to the television category?
4 Comments on "Why does Amazon want a branded TV?"
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This news doesn’t surprise me. The opportunity that this presents for Amazon is pretty incredible. (Why didn’t I think of this!) Seriously, the integration of Amazon’s technologies, like Alexa, into an Amazon branded TV is strong, but there is more opportunity than just that. Once Amazon proves their technology integrations work, it’s only a matter of time before they are licensed to other brands. Could this be as big as a Microsoft operating system is to computers?
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Now this may actually drive conversion to Alexa voice adoption. This is also a smart move in growing Prime Video as long as there are exclusive viewing rights to owners of the Amazon TV on that platform. The key to driving Alexa voice adoption will be tying already popular and easy-to-adopt products within an ecosystem of convenience. This TV roll-out accomplishes exactly that.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
It’s actually surprising that Amazon didn’t have their own TV until now. Granted, Amazon Fire Stick did fill the gap to an extent, but a TV with its own tweaked operating system with Alexa would take the integration into its ecosystem to the next level. Amazon has been largely successful in creating low-cost pieces of hardware that are gateways to selling its content and e-commerce – Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, etc.; except their phone which was a notable failure. To be fair, phones are a different industry altogether.
Amazon has long been subsidizing their hardware with an ads option. I expect same for TVs. Expect their TVs to be priced at par or lower than Vizio with very good specs, and supported by ads.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
This will be an interesting one to watch. An Apple branded television has been rumored for many years – with many disappointed. It could well be that Amazon sees the TV market as too competitive to warrant a premium product.
Therefore it is likely that Amazon will go after the lower end of the market and it will be a way to get their content (perhaps they will bundle with a Prime subscription?) into homes but also then incorporate contextual advertisements into content allowing watchers to tell Alexa to buy.