Why do healthy eating campaigns fall on deaf ears?

Discussion
Photo: RetailWire
Jul 09, 2021
by Tom Ryan

A new study from a Cambridge historian finds that people are at least “complicit” in responsibility for the rising levels of obesity since the late 1980s onwards as they’ve “re-worked, misinterpreted or selectively deployed” advice around healthy eating.

In an article published in Contemporary British History, Dr. Katrina-Louise Moseley makes fresh use of consumer interviews and surveys conducted in England and Wales in the 1980s and 90s to explore why unhealthy eating patterns continued despite new nutritional guidelines being issued decades ago.

She credits grocers and food manufacturers with initially producing and disseminating much of the knowledge about healthy eating as society began focusing on nutrition. Prof. Moseley said in a statement, “It was the food industry rather than politicians or doctors that gave people usable, workable public health messages.”

Skepticism soon followed, however, as consumers still felt overloaded with “confusing, contradictory and unreliable” messages. Words of advice involving “balance” and “moderation” in particular left themselves open to subjective interpretation that often played up convenience.

Many individuals adopted “easy supplementary behaviors,” such as substituting white bread with brown bread to increase fiber intake or swapping whole milk for semi-skimmed milk to reduce fat rather than making sweeping dietary changes.

Complex messaging continues to be a hurdle. In her article, Prof. Moseley contrasts the challenges to the success of Britain’s anti-smoking campaign that changed attitudes around tobacco in the sixties and seventies.

“‘Don’t smoke’ was a clear-cut message but you can’t tell people not to eat,” she said. “Food can’t be rejected outright, it has to remain a part of everyday life, and that makes it so much more complicated. We’re still really struggling with this today.”

While many healthy-eating advocates continue to “cast blame” at the food industry or grocers, Prof. Moseley argues more thought should be put into how people rationalize their eating behaviors and interpret advice about food.

Most commonly taking the blame for subpar eating habits are junk food messaging and their placement in stores, busier lifestyles that drive fast-food purchases, the high cost of healthy food and food deserts. Boredom and stress have also been cited as drivers of binge eating during the pandemic.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why hasn’t greater access to nutritional advice and programs around healthy eating over the last four decades led to healthier diets? Are mixed messages around healthy eating inevitable?

Braintrust
"All of the healthful eating ads and promotions we see seem to me more like public service announcements than anything else."

Bob AmsterPrincipal, Retail Technology Group

Bob AmsterPrincipal, Retail Technology Group

4 Comments on "Why do healthy eating campaigns fall on deaf ears?"

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
38 minutes ago

Ultimately health, like most things in life, comes down to personal responsibility. You can campaign, educate and inform all you want, but if someone does not wish to heed that advice there is little that can be done. And, indeed, if someone is happy being overweight, it is not the business of the state or anyone else to interfere. What I would say, however, is that nutritional and health advice around food can be confusing because it constantly changes and often contradicts itself. One minute butter is bad, the next it is a natural form of fat and is good. Too much meat is bad, and plant based substitutes are a savior, but then they are ultra-processed. And so it goes on. No wonder people have turned a deaf ear to all the requirements!

Lee Peterson
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
35 minutes 57 seconds ago

We’re Americans – we have no self control, obviously. My fave is going to Europe and drinking coffee in these little cups then coming back here and getting a “trente” along with everyone else. Yikes.

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
35 minutes 33 seconds ago

While mixed messages abound and we occasionally change what is healthy or what eating healthy means, the key psychological factor is a lack of motivation to eat healthy. Until a generation grows up where healthy is the norm and unhealthy is shunned, there will be lots of rewards for unhealthy eating. The negative consequences of unhealthy eating are not immediately felt – usually, quite the opposite (e.g., “boy that tasted good”). Nobody ever said that about quinoa salad.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
21 minutes 53 seconds ago

All of the healthful eating ads and promotions we see seem to me more like a public service announcement than any thing else. I feel like the only people that are happy to see them are those who advocate for healthful eating, not those who need to eat healthfully. Until a person comes to his/her own conclusions about his/her health, sadly, they are only words.

0
Do you agree that consumers are complicit in the failure of healthy eating campaigns since nutritional guidelines arrived in the 80s?

