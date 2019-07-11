Why do digital transformations often fail?
The transition to digital is a $1.7 trillion industry, yet 70 percent of attempts end up failing, according to McKinsey & Co.
Tony Saldanha, president of Transformant, a consulting firm helping organizations through digital shifts, believes a lack of clear goals and a disciplined process to achieve them, contributes to the high failure rate. Confusing terminology is also an issue.
“The term ‘digital’ is fuzzy,” Mr. Saldanha, the former VP for IT and Global Business Services at P&G, told Knowledge@Wharton.
His new book, “Why Digital Transformations Fail: The Surprising Disciplines of How to Take Off and Stay Ahead,” outlines five levels of digital transformation.
“Real digital transformation, to be precise, is the rewiring of an existing enterprise so that your physical product becomes smarter, your go-to-market models become more digital, and your internal operations become at least two times as efficient,” said Mr. Saldanha. “But it’s a journey of five stages, all the way from automating your typical accounting kind of stuff, which is stage one, through stage five, where not only have you changed your processes, people and other rewiring, but your organization culture becomes completely digital. Being extremely clear about what you’re aiming at and being very precise on which stage you are on that journey is the No. 1 issue that most companies face.”
In the latter stages, an organization transforms itself for the first time (stage four) and makes sure they’re able to sustain it (stage five). Said Mr. Saldanha, “This is when, like many of the successful companies in history, the organization looks to reinvent itself. And there needs to be the internal processes that reward that behavior and allow that risk-taking to happen.”
One of the biggest challenges is changing behaviors and motivations so that the organization acts with the agility and the urgency of a startup. Said Mr. Saldanha, “That’s a harder transition. And that’s really where a lot of the fears are among the boards and CEOs among the Fortune 100s that I consult with. How do I almost re-do my organization’s agility and digital skills to compete with the startups?”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the obvious and less obvious hurdles retailers or brands face when undergoing a digital transformation? Do you agree that one of the core challenges is rethinking organizational culture to act like a startup?
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
One of the less obvious hurdles retailers and brands face when undergoing a digital transformation is technology fatigue. Given a sound business strategy, there is a higher propensity for employees to understand and embrace the change. The issue I have seen as many organizations get into their digital transformation is that additional elements are piecemeal-ed into the transformation as time goes along. This is compounded when you realize that many large-box and most small-footprint retailers don’t have onsite IT staff. Communication as to why the elements are introduced isn’t provided, and there’s no strategic rationale. This is when employees start to see the technology additions as a burden and they start to suffer from technology fatigue. One solution is to find a backbone platform that enables additional applications and services to be added into the master transformation plan. This is also when it makes sense to leverage managed services to eliminate the burden constant change places on the already full plate of retail employees.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Startups have the luxury of not bringing any baggage to market. In today’s business world, they start at exactly where the technology is at the startup point. By contrast, mature businesses are used to business one way and it is difficult in many cases, to change the modus operandi. Embracing all the new digital approaches to procuring product, advertising, marketing, running store operations and caring for customers can be a culture shock, can be difficult practically, and there may not be the funding to accomplish it all. furthermore, trying to make many changes in the transformation at one time may be lethal.
Vice President, Research, Shoptalk
The biggest obstacle to digital transformation that I’ve seen over the years is the misguided idea that digital investments must offer short term incremental sales. The reality is that, because consumers are demanding increasingly digital experiences, digital investments need to be looked at as defensive (protecting the franchise) as much as offense (incremental sales).
Professor of Marketing, The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania
It’s pretty simple: because the tech and the tactics get way out in front of the strategic reasons/benefits that motivate them. Retailers (and any other firm) will not find success with any kind of “transformation” initiative until they are truly ready to be transformed — and have some sense of how the transformed version of the firm will operate.
Most retailers, at heart, want to run the business the good old way, with the hope that the digital stuff will help them keep chugging along. They’re not willing/able to adapt to the strategic demands of the new reality. (Self-serving plug: “The Customer Centricity Playbook”)
Figure out — and truly commit to — the right strategy, and the digital transformation aspects will make a lot more sense.